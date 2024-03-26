Roger Federer once opened up about taking care of his wife Mirka and their twin daughters when they all came down with an illness.

Federer tied the knot with his wife Mirka on April 11, 2009, in a private ceremony in Basel, Switzerland. Later that same year, the couple welcomed their first children, twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene.

The Swiss' wife and daughters accompanied him to support him during his campaigns at the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. Unfortunately, Mirka and both their daughters suffered a bout of illness during his campaign at the Indian Wells Masters.

Following Federer's triumph at the Indian Wells Masters, he aimed to achieve the Sunshine Double at the 2012 Sony Ericsson Open (now known as the Miami Open). The Swiss kicked off his campaign with a 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Ryan Harrison, after which he opened up about taking care of his sick family while still competing on tour.

Roger Federer shared that all three of them were doing better and disclosed that he had been tending to them, offering cuddles and comfort. He humorously remarked that he couldn't stand by and watch them suffer, expressing his willingness to take on the germs and accept the consequences if he fell ill.

"Well, everyone is better, first of all, so that's great. Um, well, what do I do? When they're sick I take care of them, yeah, like‑‑ and I take the germs and I give them cuddles and I try to make them feel better," he said in his post-match press conference.

"If I get sick, as well, that's too bad, you know. But I'm not gonna just sit on the balcony and look inside, you know, and feel bad for them. (Smiling.) Things went by, you know, slowly, and I'm happy that everything is okay again now," he added.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcomed twin sons in 2014

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka

After welcoming their twin daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene, in 2009, Roger Federer and his wife Mirka expanded their family with the addition of their twin sons, Leo and Lenny, in 2014.

The Swiss legend has revealed that he and Mirka pushed their children to play tennis in order to ensure they weren't left out among the other kids in his circle.

"We make them play... because I don't want my kids to be the only kids in my circle not to play. And obviously, I live in a tennis circle, and otherwise, they're the only kids not playing because all the other kids play tennis and this is their passion," he said.

He also shared that, despite his daughters' initial reticence, they, along with his sons, had developed a keen interest in the sport.

"So that's why I say to the girls, who were not super in love with it in the beginning, like, 'Guys, I mean you have to play a little bit.' So they all four play now," the Swiss added.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins