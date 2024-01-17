"I don't think Chris Evert envies me, she has respect for me" - When Martina Navratilova opened up on relationship with rival after her kids' birth

Martina Navratilova said in an old interview that Chris Evert had nothing but respect for her.

The Czech-American retired from singles in 1994 but continued to play doubles. Her only mixed doubles title at the Australian Open came in 2003, whe she partnered Leander Paes. The pair did not drop a single set en route the triumph.

Navratilova was asked on her post-match press conference whether Evert spoke to her after having three kids. She was also asked if she thought her rival envied her in any way.

Navratilova replied that Evert respected her instead of envying her. She also spoke about her rival being impressed by her ability to play tennis despite being over 40 years old back then.

"I don't think she envies me, but I think she has a lot of respect for me. I know we talked after I played my singles match last year in Eastbourne. She was pretty amazed that I could still do it for a lot of different reasons. But I don't have three kids," Navratilova said.

"I have a lot of dogs, but they're a lot easier to take care of than children. I think she's pretty impressed, which I guess I would be if somebody else was doing it. You don't impress yourself. But if somebody was doing it, it's pretty bloody good, isn't it?" she added.

Martina Navratilova went on to win two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in 2003, with her second one coming at Wimbledon where she again teamed up with Leander Paes.

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert share 36 Grand Slam singles titles between them

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert both are among the greatest players of all time and had impressive careers.

The duo won 18 Grand Slam singles titles each during their playing days. Evert won seven French Open titles, which is an all-time record in women's tennis. She also clinched six singles titles at the US Open, which is an Open-Era record she holds with Serena Williams. The American added three Wimbledon crowns under her belt while triumphing twice at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Martina Navratilova won half of her 18 Grand Slams at Wimbledon, which is more than any singles player, man or woman, has ever won. The Czech-American clinched four US Open crowns, three tournament victories at the Australian Open and two triumphs at the French Open.