"I don't think in my opinion Novak Djokovic will be well received when he goes on the court"- Tim Henman

In an interview with Eurosport, former British No. 1 Tim Henman opined that the Australian Open crowd won't be too receptive to Novak Djokovic when he steps on court.

The Serb was embroiled in a major controversy ahead of the tournament, having been detained in Melbourne after previously announcing that he was granted a medical exemption to compete at the Australian Open.

The country's Border Force claimed that the World No.1 had the wrong visa, one that did not contain a medical exemption. Djokovic was initially detained at the Park Hotel in Carlton but was released after a ruling by Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 https://t.co/iJVbMfQ037

Henman felt that after what the Australian people have gone through during the pandemic, there is every chance they will be hostile towards Djokovic.

“I think it will be a very hostile reception. We all know what the Australian people have been through over the last couple of years and the hardships of the lockdowns, and I don't think in my opinion Djokovic will be well received when he goes on the court."

Henman opined that the controversy surrounding the World No. 1 was "unfortunate for the tournament."

"I think that's unfortunate for the tournament. It's a great event in Australia and they've had their challenges over the last couple of years. I hope it's not a cloud that remains over the tournament."

The Brit then revealed that players like Djokovic "thrive" amidst confronting circumstances and believes the Serb will be "very difficult to beat" at the upcoming Major.

“Knowing Djokovic’s attitude, he seems to thrive within that sort of confrontation though. It's obviously not the ideal preparation to be stuck in a room for four or five days but I'm sure he's very relieved to be out and excited about the opportunity," he said. "Given his record in Melbourne, having won nine times, he is going to be he's going be very difficult to beat I think.”

Novak Djokovic seeded first at the Australian Open

Djokovic practicing ahead of the Australian Open

Henman wasn't the only pundit to speak about the possibility of the local crowd being hostile towards Djokovic. The Serb's former coach Boris Becker also shares similar sentiments. And if results from a local survey are anything to go by, at least 50% of the country's population do not want the World No. 1 to remain in the country.

Djokovic will head into the Major as the No. 1 seed where he will be competing for a record-extending tenth Australian Open crown. After the recent controversy, the Serb might be even more determined to win the Slam, especially given his stellar record in Melbourne.

Also Read Article Continues below

Djokovic will have a clearer idea of his opponents at the Australian Open on Thursday when the draw is revealed.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala