"Crowd will be difficult with Novak Djokovic but with each match he starts, he will win the crowd and they will embrace him again" - Boris Becker

In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, Boris Becker talked about Novak Djokovic's Australian Open chances in the wake of his unprecedented visa controversy. Hailing Djokovic as a "street fighter", Becker claimed that the World No. 1 will be able to win over the crowd at Melbourne Park even if he has a "difficult" first week.

Djokovic won his visa battle in court on Monday, as Judge Anthony Kelly quashed his visa cancelation order. That made Djokovic a free man, and also the top contender at the upcoming Australian Open.

In the interview, Boris Becker disclosed that he had recently spoken with Novak Djokovic and that the Serb had thanked him for his support. The German then claimed Djokovic's preparations for the Australian Open were "beyond bad", and that he had probably never faced a "worse position" one week before a Slam.

"He thanked me for my support but obviously he's still shell-shocked from the last six days," Becker said. "You may not agree with everything he does, but you have to respect him. And obviously, his preparation is beyond bad. I don’t think he’s ever been in a worse position entering the week before a Grand Slam, but that’s just the way it is."

BBC Breakfast @BBCBreakfast



Djokovic was seen training ahead of the Australian Open, after a judge overturned his visa cancellation.

bbc.in/3f8W39p Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker tells #BBCBreakfast the World Number 1 is 'shell-shocked' after his visa controversy in Australia.Djokovic was seen training ahead of the Australian Open, after a judge overturned his visa cancellation. Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker tells #BBCBreakfast the World Number 1 is 'shell-shocked' after his visa controversy in Australia.Djokovic was seen training ahead of the Australian Open, after a judge overturned his visa cancellation.bbc.in/3f8W39p https://t.co/T6KN8KqDuZ

Becker then predicted that the Australian crowd will welcome Djokovic with a lot of "boos and whistles". But the German believes that since Djokovic is used to such situations, the same crowd will embrace him after the first week - the way they did at last year's US Open.

"I'm sure there will be a couple of boos and whistles, but he's used to that," Becker said. "He was always a street-fighter who had to fight the odds and win over the crowd, and it was fascinating in last year's US Open final when they finally embraced him."

"The crowd will be difficult with him but with each match he starts, he will win the crowd and they will embrace him again," the German added. "But he is going to have a difficult first week."

Boris Becker is a former coach of Novak Djokovic's having helped the Serb win as many as six Grand Slam titles. The two parted ways in 2016.

Boris Becker advises Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated soon

Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters

It recently became crystal clear that Novak Djokovic is unvaccinated. The Serb is being allowed to play at the Australian Open only because he secured a medical exemption from the authorities.

TLDR Global @TLDRNewsGlobal

Via

bbc.co.uk/news/live/worl… The transcript of Novak Djokovic's interview with border force confirms that the tennis player is unvaccinated.Via @BBCNews The transcript of Novak Djokovic's interview with border force confirms that the tennis player is unvaccinated.Via @BBCNews bbc.co.uk/news/live/worl… https://t.co/mlZ6DemyGt

In that context, Boris Becker called vaccination a "personal choice" for everyone. But in the same breath, the German urged Djokovic to get vaccinated as that would make his life much "easier".

"It's everybody's choice but life is more difficult if you don't want to be vaccinated," Becker said. "Personally I'd advise him to be vaccinated eventually because life would be easier for him, but ultimately it's his choice and we have to respect that."

Also Read Article Continues below

Novak Djokovic will be eyeing a record 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne this year.

Edited by Musab Abid