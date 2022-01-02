"I think we will have a much clearer picture in the coming days" - Craig Tiley on Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2022 Australian Open 

Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, spoke to 9News Melbourne on Sunday about Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation. Djokovic, a 9-time Australian Open champion, was recently spotted practicing on the hardcourts of Marbella, which has further piqued the tennis world's interest as to whether the Serb will be playing at the Happy Slam this year.

Djokovic, who has refused to reveal his vaccination status, will have to apply for a medical exemption if he is unable to abide by health protocols in Melbourne. Against that background, a panel on 9News Melbourne recently invited Australian Open boss Craig Tiley to shed light on new developments relating to the 20-time Major winner.

Panel host Braden Ingram began by reiterating that Djokovic had been spotted training in Spain with the official balls used for the Australian Open. The host then inquired as to when the Serb is expected to fly to Australia, to which Tiley gave a non-committal answer.

The CEO of Tennis Australia insisted that many players are yet to arrive Down Under for the Australian Open, before adding that Djokovic will probably make the trip just before the deadline.

"We still got a few chartered flights coming in this week, up until the end of this week. And then all the players will be here. The status in relation to Novak, I think we will have a much clearer picture in the coming days," Tiley said. "Because otherwise it will get pretty late to show up and be able to play the Australian Open."

Novak Djokovic could become the first male No. 1 ranked player to miss the year's first Major since 1982

It is safe to assume that Novak Djokovic is in a race against time to defend his 2021 Australian Open crown. Djokovic's arch rival Rafael Nadal, who is also bidding for a record-breaking 21st Major, arrived in Melbourne a few days ago after recovering from COVID-19.

If Djokovic ends up forgoing his 2022 Australian Open participation, it will be the first time since 1982 that a male World No. 1 has missed the first Grand Slam of the year.

Roland Garros, which used to be the first Slam of the year in the early 80s, dearly missed the likes of World No. 1 John McEnroe and six-time winner Bjorn Borg in its 1982 edition.

