Watch: Novak Djokovic teaches son valuable life lesson, helps him clean up after practice session

Novak Djokovic made headlines earlier this week by pulling out of the 2022 ATP Cup. The World No. 1 is back in the spotlight but for an entirely different reason this time. In a recent video, the Serbian was seen with his son, cleaning up the court after a practice session.

Djokovic is currently in Spain, reportedly training for the upcoming Australian Open. On New Year's Day, the Serbian took part in a practice session at the SotoTennis Academy.

Unfortunately, the hardcourt surface was accidentally dirtied by Djokovic's son and his friend. The duo, who came to watch the 20-time Grand Slam winner practice, had unknowingly walked clay onto the court. The assiduous Serb made use of the opportunity to teach them a valuable life lesson.

In the video posted by the academy's Twitter account, Novak Djokovic can be seen giving them a towel each to scrub the court. Djokovic let them leave only after all the dirt had been removed and gave them a helping hand with the cleaning process.

"Nice to see the human side and values of @DjokerNole after practice yesterday. His son and friend had walked clay onto the hard courts and Novak Djokovic wouldn’t let them leave until the court was fully cleaned," SotoTennis Academy tweeted.

Novak Djokovic yet to confirm his participation at the 2022 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is yet to confirm his participation at the Australian Open 2022

The first Grand Slam of 2022 is all set to begin in Melbourne from January 17, but Novak Djokovic is yet to officially announce whether he will be taking part.

The three-time defending champion being in Spain instead of Sydney, where Serbia are competing at the ATP Cup, has only added to the speculation.

At the Australian Open, Djokovic stands a chance to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tally. Federer has already announced that he is not playing, while Nadal has confirmed that he will be competing.

In addition to the 21st Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic's No. 1 ranking is also at stake. Novak Djokovic will drop 2000 ranking points by not playing at the tournament, taking him from 11540 points to 9540.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev currently has 8640 points to his name. Medvedev is playing in the ATP Cup for Russia as well, increasing his likelihood of catching up with Djokovic by the end of the Australian Open.

