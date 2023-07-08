"I was so tired" - Serena Williams responds to Venus Williams recalling their maiden Wimbledon doubles title win

Serena Williams recently responded to her sister Venus Williams' throwback post about their first Wimbledon doubles title. The elder sister posted a picture of the two gleaming with joy as they pose after the victory on her Instagram account.

The Williams sisters claimed their maiden Wimbledon women’s doubles title on June 26, 2000. The American siblings created history as they became the first sister duo to emerge champions in this category.

They triumphed over Ai Sugiyama of Japan and Julie Halard-Decugis of France with a compelling 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.

Venus wasn’t looking in form in the first game. But three games later, she vindicated herself and served successfully for the opening set. The Williams sisters swept to a 4-0 lead in the second set, and this time, it was time for Serena to wrap up the match, which she did.

This was a notable victory for Serena and Venus Williams, as it was their first tournament together after winning the 1999 US Open. The duo only made it to the draw through a wildcard.

This victory was a cherry on top for elder sister Venus Williams, who defeated Lindsay Davenport in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(7-3) to win the singles title. These victories made her the first African-American Wimbledon champion after Althea Gibson.

The doubles win came as a great consolation for Serena Williams, though, after her defeat at the hands of her older sister in the women's singles semi-final.

Venus Williams recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of them lifting the Wimbledon women’s doubles trophy.

She wrote in the caption:

“Our first Wimbledon doubles title. We played [on] the Monday after the tournament was supposed to be finished!”

Serena commented:

“I was so tired"

Serena hung up her racquet in September 2022 after the US Open.

Meanwhile, Venus recently played at 2023 Wimbledon. However, the match didn't go in her favor as Elina Svitolina triumphed 6-4, 6-3 over the American veteran in the first round.

Looking Back at the glorious achievements of Venus Williams and Serena Williams

Writing history at Wimbledon was among many milestones for the Williams sisters. The sister pair won the French Open in the women's doubles category on May 24, 1999. They got the better of Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova 6-3, 6-7(2-7), 8-6.

The victory was soon followed by another triumph at the US Open on August 30 of the same year against Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud 4–6, 6–1, 6–4.

Serena and Venus Williams have won 23 doubles titles. This includes 14 Grand Slams, three Olympic Golds, two Premier Mandatory & Premier 5, two Premier, and one International.

Their last doubles venture together was at the 2022 US Open but they were unable to add another trophy to their illustrious cabinet. They lost to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

