"I've criticized Pete Sampras for saying he wanted to win lots of Grand Slams": When Serena Williams spoke on setting goals to be World No. 1 again

Tennis legend Serena Williams once commented on how she was setting goals for herself to get back the World No. 1 ranking, citing Pete Sampras as an example.

Williams told the media:

"I definitely set myself goals. I've always criticized Pete Sampras for saying, you know, he wanted to win lots and lots of Grand Slams. It was like, "Don't you want to be the best?" I definitely want to be No. 1 in the world. I can kind of understand what he's saying because there's nothing like winning a Grand Slam. Both the goals are definitely what I want to do, but it all starts with winning the Slams first."

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas