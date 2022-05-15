"I've seen Roger and Rafa celebrate those milestones, I was looking forward to get to that myself" - Novak Djokovic after clinching his 1000th tour win

Novak Djokovic scored his 1000th career win on Saturday, beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Rome Masters. In doing so, he became only the fifth man in the Open Era to achieve this feat, after Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl, and Rafael Nadal.

Connors currently leads the field with 1,274 wins under his belt and is closely followed by Federer, who has amassed 1,251 wins. Ivan Lendl is third with 1,068 wins, while Rafael Nadal occupies the fourth spot with 1,052 victories.

When quizzed about his monumental feat during his post-match press conference, the World No. 1 highlighted how watching Federer and Nadal achieve similar numbers spurred him to do the same.

"Yeah, thanks to the tournament and the crowd for celebrating the milestone with me," Novak Djokovic said. "Obviously I've seen Roger and Rafa celebrate those milestones in the last couple years. I was looking forward to get to that thousand myself. I'm really, really blessed to have that many victories on the tour. It's been a long time, ever since I played my first match, ever since I won my first match on the tour. Hopefully I can keep going."

The 34-year-old was then asked to share a few thoughts regarding his fluent win over Ruud. Djokovic pointed out that he started all guns blazing but slowed down as the Norwegian grew into the match while his own level witnessed a dip.

"I thought I played very well. I started fantastic, I mean, 4-Love. Then I did slow down a bit. I did drop my level," the Serb added. "I wasn't feeling that great on the court I think for about 15 minutes. He used that to get himself back in the first set. It was important to close it out in the 10th game to clinch the first set. Second set, close couple of games at the beginning. But I always felt like I was in his service games, always had chances."

The Serb reckons he finished the match strongly and expressed his desire to repeat his performance in Sunday's final, where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"Yeah, I thought I played really, really well in the last four games of the match," he said. "Hopefully I can take that level into tomorrow."

"Yeah, I can expect a big battle, but I'm ready for it" - Novak Djokovic on facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday

Novak Djokovic was asked for his two cents on facing Stefanos Tsitsipas, almost a year after coming from two sets down to beat the Greek in the 2021 Roland Garros final.

The Serb acknowledged Tsitsipas' stellar form before claiming he counts the latter amongst the "top two, three" claycourters on tour.

"It was the finals of Roland Garros. Again, another finals against him in one of the biggest tournaments we have in the world," said the Serb. "He's definitely in form. Last few years he's been top two, three players in general, but top two, three on clay court, reaching the finals in the biggest events on clay."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala