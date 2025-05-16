"I can't wait to twirl Steffi Graf across a dance floor": When Andre Agassi got nervous ahead of his first dance with German icon before their wedding

Andre Agassi once recalled how excited he was about finally getting a chance to dance with his future wife, Steffi Graf. The American was handed this golden opportunity in 1992, when both of them won Wimbledon in their categories.

Ad

Agassi developed a crush on Graf in 1991 when he saw an interview of the German on French TV. The American wrote in his autobiography, Open, that he was 'thunderstruck, dazzled' by her 'understated grace, her effortless beauty'. He also tried to get a message across to the German after the 1991 French Open, but failed to get a response.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion finally got a chance to meet his crush after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 1992. Luckily for him, Graf won the coveted event in women's singles. The American had heard about a tradition of the men's singles champion getting to dance with the women's singles champion at the Wimbledon ball and even bought himself a new tuxedo in anticipation.

Ad

Trending

"Now, I can't wait to twirl her across a dance floor, never mind that I don't know how to dance...," Andre Agassi wrote in his book Open.

Much to the American's dismay, the dance that year was canceled. However, he still got the chance to formally introduce himself to his future wife and also tried to clear any possible misunderstandings about his aforementioned message at the 1991 French Open.

Ad

“I don’t get to dance with Steffi, but there will be a kind of consolation match: a formal introduction. I look forward to it all night. Then it happens,” he penned in his book. “Shaking her hand, I tell Steffi that I tried to reach her at last year’s French Open and I hope she didn’t misunderstand my intentions. I say, I’d really love to talk with you some time.”

Ad

After years of persistence, Agassi finally got married to the woman of his dreams on October 22, 2001, and the couple has been together since. They are also parents to two children, Jaden and Jaz.

Graf was once asked if she was jealous of other women when her husband was on the tour, to which the American responded promptly.

"Steffi Graf is the woman of my life and she still will be 50 years from now" - Andre Agassi on why his wife isn't jealous of other women

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

During an interview with Freundin in 2006, Steffi Graf opened up about the significant amount of trust she and Andre Agassi shared. When she was asked if she felt jealous of other women when Agassi was on the tour, the 55-year-old jumped in to explicitly state that he wasn't interested in any woman other than Steffi Graf.

Ad

"No, Andre and I have a wonderful, stable relationship...," Graf said

"(Breaking in) ... Other women don't interest me! Stefanie is the woman of my life, the mother of our children, and she still will be 50 years from now," Andre Agassi interjected.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf also opened up about their definition of romance and what it entailed. The American adorably said that anything he did with his wife was a romantic experience for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi