"I'll never have more pressure than when I clip my little girl's fingernails" - When Andre Agassi opened up about his life as a father of 2

Andre Agassi once opened up about his life as a father of two and how even basic fatherhood activities put him under immense pressure. The American is married to the 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf and the couple is parents to two children, a son, Jaden, and a daughter, Jaz. They welcomed their son in 2001 and their daughter in 2003.

During his campaign at the 2005 US Open, Agassi was playing some amazing tennis and made it his 15th Grand Slam final by defeating his compatriot Robby Ginepri 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a thrilling matchup. On the other side of the draw, Roger Federer clinched an impressive 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3 to set up a blockbuster final.

Agassi got candid about his relationship with his father, Mike Agassi, who represented Iran at the Olympics in boxing.

"My father will be on his deathbed and he'll teach a parrot to say, 'Andre, work on your serve,' and then he'll die a happy man," he told the New York Times.

He then spoke about how his father came to the decision to send him off to Nick Bollettieri's tennis academy, a decision which hugely helped the eight-time Grand Slam champion.

"My father saw this story on Nick on '60 Minutes' where it showed him making these little kids cry and everything, and thought that was the place for me."

Interestingly, Andre Agassi then opened up about his own life, embracing fatherhood and said how he felt unprecedented pressure performing even a basic parental activity on his daughter Jaz, who was less than two years old.

"I'll never have more pressure on me than I have when I clip my little girl's fingernails," Agassi said.

However, their children have grown up into adults now and are in relationships. Agassi and Graf now get to enjoy date nights with their children and their respective partners.

"It was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked" - Andre Agassi on him and Steffi Graf spending time with Jaden, Jaz and their respective partners

Andre Agassi and Steffi Grad at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

During a recent interview with US Weekly, Andre Agassi talked about a lovely experience he enjoyed recently, when he and his wife Steffi Graf enjoyed a triple date with their children Jaden and Jaz, and their respective partners, Catherine and Parker.

"We had a great date night the other night where it was me, Steffi, my son and Catherine, his girlfriend, and Jaz, our daughter, and her boyfriend Parker, and it was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked," Agassi said.

The American explained how it felt natural having a conversation with them and called it 'healthy season in life'.

"We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life," he added.

Jaz shared an adorable family photo on her Instagram after her parents Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf conquered the Pickleball Slam 3.

