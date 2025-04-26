Andre Agassi's ideal date night doesn't just include his wife Steffi Graf, but also their two children. The American recently opened up about a fun evening they enjoyed with Jaden, Jaz and their respective significant others.

Jaden has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Catherine Holt for over two years, with the couple often exchanging endearing messages and sharing pictures of their time together on social media. While Jaz maintains a more private online presence, she recently celebrated her boyfriend Parker Aquino's birthday with a heartfelt message. Jaden and Jaz have also introduced their partners to their parents.

When asked about his 'perfect date night' in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Andre Agassi shared details about his and Steffi Graf's three-way date with Jaden, Catherine, Jaz and Parker. The former World No. 1 expressed satisfaction with his and Graf's healthy relationship with their children, disclosing that they treated Jaden and Jaz like peers and respected their opinions.

"We had a great date night the other night where it was me, Steffi, my son and Catherine, his girlfriend, and Jaz, our daughter, and her boyfriend Parker, and it was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked," Andre Agassi said.

"We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life," he added.

Although they are very close to their parents, neither Jaden nor Jaz has followed in Agassi and Graf's footsteps to pursue tennis. Jaden is aiming for a career in professional baseball, while Jaz is a fitness trainer.

"Jaden and Jaz were like 'What's up with these people?'" - Andre Agassi on his and Steffi Graf's children understanding their level of fame

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Speaking to People at the Netflix Slam last year, Andre Agassi shed light on how Jaden and Jaz's understanding of his and Steffi Graf's level of fame had evolved. The American shared that their children used to be perplexed by fans approaching them in public.

"So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, 'What's up with these people?' So you go through a whole phase of them going, 'Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," Andre Agassi said.

However, Agassi disclosed that Jaden and Jaz had gone on to achieve a healthy balance with their celebrity status since they realized that fame wasn't all that special.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process," he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children, Jaden and Jaz, recently got to witness their parents' popularity in person when they made a rare public appearance together to show their support for Agassi and Graf at Pickleball Slam 3.

