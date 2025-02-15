Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sends love to close friend Parker Aquino, shares adorable snap with heartfelt birthday message

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has offered a rare peek into her personal life. The 21-year-old penned an adorable birthday wish for her close friend Parker Aquino.

Although Jaz typically prefers to keep a low profile on social media, she has been more open in recent times. Just days ago, the 21-year-old paid a heartfelt tribute to their late family pet dog Blue, as the first anniversary of his death neared. Additionally, she has been proudly cheering on the University of Las Vegas, Nevada's men's tennis team, even making a public appearance to celebrate their success in person.

Jaz Agassi recently shared an adorable photo of herself hugging her close friend Parker Aquino at the beach and wished him a happy birthday with a heart emoji.

"Happy birthday ❤️ @parkeraquino," Andre Agassi's daughter posted on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden, their daughter Jaz's friend is a baseball player, who played at a collegiate level at the College of Southern Nevada. He now works as a baseball coordinator for the Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures management company.

Jaz and Parker Aquino share a close friendship, having welcomed the New Year together. The 21-year-old rang in 2025 at a snow-covered mountain, documenting her scenic and enjoyable skiing adventures with Aquino and her cousin Carter Agassi.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram stories

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sends heartwarming message to Emma Navarro

Steffie Graf and Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi recently joined Emma Navarro, Andy Roddick, and Jessica Pegula at the 'Stars Servin' Up Love' exhibition event to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts. Navarro shared highlights from the event on social media, including her warm hug with the eight-time Grand Slam champion.

"Had a blast @starsservinuploveasheville helping to support our north carolina neighbors #HurricaneHeleneRelief @jpegula @agassi @michaelkosta," Navarro captioned her Instagram post.

Jaz Agassi humorously commented on Navarro's post, playfully clarifying that the tight hug from her father was from her side as she adorably gushed over the 23-year-old.

"That hug was from me!! You’re the coolest," Jaz commented.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story and comment on Emma Navarro's post

Jaz Agassi also showed her support for Emma Navarro during her campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, where the World No. 9 lost in the quarterfinals. Following an opening-round loss at the Qatar Open, Navarro will aim to deliver a stronger campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which commences on February 16.

