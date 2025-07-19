“I wasn’t trying to help Novak Djokovic for me" - When Andre Agassi came clean about his short-lived failed stint as Serb's coach

Andre Agassi first ventured into coaching with Novak Djokovic, and although their partnership was short-lived, it was one of the most high-profile collaborations in tennis. Agassi later opened up about his feelings during his time coaching the Serb and explained what initially motivated him to take on the role.

Agassi officially began working with Djokovic in 2017, just ahead of the French Open. What started as an experimental partnership eventually extended into 2018, marking Agassi’s first major coaching role on the ATP Tour.

However, due to differences in opinion, particularly regarding the Serb's team choices and mindset, the American and he parted ways in March 2018. During their time together, the Serb managed to win just one title, at the 2017 Eastbourne International.

During a 2021 interview with CNBC TV18, Andre Agassi shared that his decision to coach Novak Djokovic stemmed from a desire to give back to the sport that had given him so much. He explained:

"First of all you have to make sure that your intentions are altruistic," he said. "I wasn’t helping him, or trying to help him I should say, for me. My reasons were I believed it was best for tennis if somehow he could get the best out of himself, and then getting to know him and his family, I had a desire to help."

The eight-time Grand Slam champion added:

"Far too often we found ourselves agreeing to disagree, and that’s ok too, there’s no judgment in it. But, stepping to the side he was able to process a lot of stuff we went through together, and hopefully it made him better for it."

Although Djokovic didn’t win a Grand Slam during his time with Agassi, he went on to claim 11 Majors after their partnership ended, marking one of the most dominant stretches of his career.

Novak Djokovic: "I just have gratitude towards Andre Agassi for what he has done for me"

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi pictured at the 2017 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Following his split with Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic openly shared his thoughts about their time together. Speaking at the 2018 Monte-Carlo Masters, he clarified that there was no formal contract between them, so there was nothing official to end.

Djokovic expressed his gratitude toward Agassi, thanking him not only for his tennis insights but also for the valuable life lessons he shared during their partnership.

“We didn’t have any contract—he was not working with me officially," the Serb said. "He was helping me out, he was genuinely wanting to help and to give me advice and to share his experience with me and that speaks enough about him as a person."

"He’s someone that I always admired as a player and a person. The last eight, nine months with Andre was amazing. The amount of things that I learned, not just about tennis but about life in general, and for that I’m very grateful," he added.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion continued:

"I just have gratitude towards Andre for what he has done for me in the last year or so. That’s it. I felt only friendship I felt only sincere willingness and desire to help me out and that’s all. I don’t care about the game, who comes in and who says things in the press first. Nobody offended anybody so we’re still in a good situation."

After ending his partnership with Djokovic, Andre Agassi went on to mentor Grigor Dimitrov from 2018 to 2020. In the years that followed, he was occasionally spotted guiding players such as Sebastian Korda and Marcos Giron, although he did not assume a formal coaching role with either.

