Caroline Wozniacki once surprised Novak Djokovic during a press conference at Wimbledon, leading to a hilarious exchange of banter between the duo.

Djokovic made a stellar start to the 2011 season, winning seven straight titles, including the Australian Open and Sunshine Double, to record a perfect 41-0 start to the year. A loss to Roger Federer in the French Open semifinal brought an end to his remarkable streak.

Subsequently, he entered the Wimbledon Championships as the second seed. Caroline Wozniacki gatecrashed the Serb's pre-tournament press conference, posing as a journalist. The Dane hilariously questioned Novak Djokovic about how he planned to handle his one-match losing streak.

In response, the Serb humorously outlined his plans to emulate Wozniacki's impressive consistency.

"Well, you know what? I will try to look up to some women players who have been so consistent with their wins, for example like Caroline Wozniacki. I don't know if you've heard about her. She's been winning so much," he said.

"She's become a role model for all of us ATP players. So I'm going to try to look some of her matches and try to break this losing streak of one, you know, try to get on the right path," he added.

The banter continued as the Dane inquired about Djokovic's favorite player, prompting him to indirectly point to her, revealing that they were neighbors in Monaco.

"So who is your favorite women's tennis player? Is that her, as well?" Wozniacki asked.

"I think I already discovered one of my favorite women's players. I just said her name. She's actually my neighbor, as well," the Serb replied. "She actually lives in the street where you come from."

"Yes. From time to time we have coffee there on the beach and just relax and have lunch, have a jog," he added. "She is a really, really nice girl. She's a great entertainer; No. 1. You never heard about her?"

Wimbledon 2011: Novak Djokovic won his maiden title at SW19; Caroline Wozniacki suffered 4R exit

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon 2011 final

Novak Djokovic clinched his maiden Wimbledon title at the 2011 edition of the event. He reached the semifinals with wins over the likes of Jeremy Chardy, Kevin Anderson, and Bernard Tomic.

The Serb then claimed a 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-7(9), 6-3 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to set up a blockbuster title clash against defending champion Rafael Nadal. He beat Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 in the final to secure the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, entered the grasscourt Major as the top seed. The Dane defeated Arantxa Parra Santonja, Virginie Razzano, and Jarmila Wolfe to advance to the fourth round of the Major.

Subsequently, Dominika Cibulkova pulled off a stunning upset over the No. 1 seed, defeating Wozniacki 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis