"If it's a crime, I should be arrested" - When Venus Williams was annoyed about being questioned about her and sister Serena Williams' tour schedule

Tennis great Venus Williams was once annoyed by the media constantly poking her and her sister Serena Williams about their WTA Tour schedule.

Venus' comments came during the 1999 US Open where she was asked by the reporters regarding her doubles match with sister Serena at New Haven and she replied:

"I'm not sure if we were going to play. We said we might play. It was a 50/50 chance. Then she had a little injury."

When asked about why Serena and her weren't playing in the singles draw, Venus gave a hilariois and witty remark, saying:

"If it's a crime, I should be arrested. "

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"