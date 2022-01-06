"If he had a fair exemption, he should be here" - Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev feels Novak Djokovic should only be allowed to enter Australia if he has a "fair exemption."

While speaking to the press after his doubles victory over Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner at the ATP Cup, the Russian stated that if there is something wrong with the Serb's visa, it is understandable why the authorities are not letting him in.

Despite getting a medical exemption to feature at the 2022 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic's visa has been canceled by the Victorian government, not allowing him entry to Melbourne.

Scott Morrison @ScottMorrisonMP Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant. Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant.

In the post-match interview, Daniil Medvedev admitted that it is difficult for him to comment on Djokovic's condition as he doesn't know the complete story.

"For me, it's tough to say. If he had a fair exemption from the rule, well, he should be here; if he didn't, he shouldn't be here. To be honest, it sounds easy, but again, it seems very tough in real life, and I don't know the insides of the story," said Medvedev.

"If he has an exemption, well, should be here. If something was wrong with the papers and they didn't let him in, well, that's what happens sometimes," added the Russian star.

Rafael Nadal also weighed in on the situation regarding Novak Djokovic

In a recent press conference, Novak Djokovic's arch-rival and 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal highlighted that if the Serb wanted, he would be playing in Australia "without a problem." The Spaniard hinted that there is no one responsible for Djokovic's current dilemma but himself.

Nadal feels everyone is free to make their own decisions but must face the consequences. He also stressed that not getting the vaccine could lead to trouble.

"I don't encourage no one. I feel like everyone has to do whatever, whatever feels that is good for him. But there are rules, and if you don't want to get the vaccine, then you can have some troubles. That's the thing," said Nadal.

AFP News Agency @AFP



"The only for me clear thing is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion have been suffering enough to not follow the rules"



u.afp.com/wczg Nadal says Djokovic knew the risks: 'He made his own decisions'"The only for me clear thing is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion have been suffering enough to not follow the rules" Nadal says Djokovic knew the risks: 'He made his own decisions'"The only for me clear thing is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion have been suffering enough to not follow the rules"u.afp.com/wczg https://t.co/QP2ufJvMnM

"I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He went through another -- he made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences," added the Spaniard.

Tennis fans will be keeping a close eye on proceedings in Australia, but it looks unlikely that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete for his 10th Australian Open title and 21st Grand Slam overall.

