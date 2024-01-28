"If I had a baby, 7 months later I'd still be in the hospital" - When Serena Williams was impressed by Lindsay's Davenport's post-maternity comeback

Tennis
By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jan 28, 2024
Lindsay Davenport (L) and Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams was once impressed by Lindsay Davenport's post-maternity comeback to the game.

Williams said:

"I mean, I'm speechless because she looks better than me and she's seven months out of having a baby. I'm convinced if I had a baby, seven months later I'd probably still be in the hospital trying to get over the pain (laughter)."
"I mean, she is my ultimate role model. I mean, I'm really so motivated. Like she's just taken it to a new level. Honestly, I'm really speechless," the American added.

