"If I had a baby, 7 months later I'd still be in the hospital" - When Serena Williams was impressed by Lindsay's Davenport's post-maternity comeback

Tennis legend Serena Williams was once impressed by Lindsay Davenport's post-maternity comeback to the game.
Williams said:
"I mean, I'm speechless because she looks better than me and she's seven months out of having a baby. I'm convinced if I had a baby, seven months later I'd probably still be in the hospital trying to get over the pain (laughter)."
"I mean, she is my ultimate role model. I mean, I'm really so motivated. Like she's just taken it to a new level. Honestly, I'm really speechless," the American added.
