Iga Swiatek yet to lose a first-round match in 2022, Emma Raducanu among the worst performers in first-round matches

World No. 4 Iga Swiatek is among the few players who have not lost a single first-round match in 2022. The Pole has had a pretty good start to the year, having won 14 out of 17 matches so far.

Swiatek started the year by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 before losing to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty. She also made a run to the semifinals at the Australian Open. Swiatek won her first three matches without dropping a single set before fighting off Sorana Cirstea and Kaia Kanepi. She was beaten by Danielle Collins in straight sets.

The Pole then suffered her worst outing in a tournament in 2022 so far by losing in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko.

The only time Swiatek came close to losing in the first round of a tournament was at the Qatar Open. She overcame Viktorija Golubic in three sets but won all of her remaining matches in straight sets to win her second WTA 1000 tournament.

Swiatek is one of only ten players ranked in the top-40 who are yet to lose a first-round match this year. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has competed in two tournaments and won both of them, including the Australian Open. The 25-year-old became the first Aussie to win the Australian Open since Chris O'Neil.

World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova is yet to win a singles tournament this year. However, she hasn't lost in the opening round in any of the tournaments she has taken part in either. Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza are the other top-10 players who have not lost a single first-round match this year.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Clara Tauson and Sara Sorribes Tormo complete the list.

Emma Raducanu among the worst performers in first round matches this year

Emma Raducanu has won just one match this year so far

Emma Raducanu is among the worst performers in the top-20 in first-round matches this year. She has a win percentage of just 33%. The Brit suffered opening-round exits at the Adelaide International 1 and the Abierto de Guadelajara. Her only win of 2022 came against Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open.

Alize Cornet also has a win percentage of 33%, having won only two opening-round matches this year so far. Camila Giorgi has a win percentage of just 25% in first-round fixtures while former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber is yet to win a match in 2022. The three-time Grand Slam champion lost in the opening rounds of the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

