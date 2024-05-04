In light of Felix Auger-Aliassime's bizarre run to Madrid final: When Novak Djokovic's retirement-laden US Open run ended in shocking final loss

Felix Auger-Aliassime has had one of the most bizarre runs to the final at the 2024 Madrid Open. The Canadian has only played three full matches on his way to the title clash, winning the other three through default due to the opponent's withdrawal.

While this run-in can be considered a rare occurrence, Novak Djokovic has enjoyed similar luck in the draw in the past during the US Open 2016. However, the Serbian failed to go all the way in what can be deemed one of the weirdest Grand Slam runs of all time.

Novak Djokovic's US Open run in 2016

Novak Djokovic lost the US Open 2016 final to Stan Wawrinka

Novak Djokovic started the US Open with a first-round win against Jerzy Janowicz, however, it was in the second round that things got interesting. The Serbian was handed a walkover in the second round as his opponent, Jiri Vesely, withdrew due to an injury.

Similarly in the third round, Djokovic was only on the court for six games, as his opponent, Mikhail Youzhny had an injury concern. Despite getting treatment during the match, the Russian couldn't continue and Djokovic won the match with the score at 4-2 in the first set.

Next up, Novak Djokovic defeated the British star Kyle Edmund in straight sets in the fourth round to set up a clash with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals. However, the much-anticipated clash did not live up to the hype.

Djokovic was leading by two sets against the Frenchman when Tsonga injured his knee and couldn't continue. This was Djokovic's third win out of five by default at the US Open 2016 as he made his way to the semi-final,

In the semi-final, Novak Djokovic defeated Gael Monfils 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–2 to set up a final against the then World No. 3, Stan Wawrinka.

The Serbian started off as a favorite against Stan Wawrinka and took the first set 7-6 (1), after the tie-break. However, Wawrinka mounted a comeback to win the next three sets and claim his maiden US Open title. The Swiss star stunned Djokovic 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 to win the US Open 2016.

Despite the luck of the draw and three default wins, Djokovic failed to win the US Open 2016, in what is still one of the biggest upsets of the Serbian's career.

Similarities between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic's run

Just like Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime has had three defaults during his Madrid Open 2024 run. Jakub Mensik and Jiri Lehecka retired mid-match against the Canadian while Jannik Sinner pulled out of their clash altogether, making his route to the final easier.

The Canadian did manage to get a big win against Casper Ruud in the round of 16 when the Norwegian star was the favorite. However, Auger-Aliassime has been on the court for just 33 minutes since then thanks to Sinner's withdrawal before their quarterfinal and Jiri Lehecka's retirement with the score at 3-3 in the first set, in the semi-finals.

Speaking after his default win in the semi-final, Auger-Aliassime admitted that it is a 'weird' feeling to experience such a run at the tournament. The Canadian further added that he has not experienced anything like this before in his career but also remained focused on the final against Rublev.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know if it’s ever happened to a player before. It’s a weird situation to be in. It’s never happened to me in my career so far. A withdrawal or walkover or retirement of this sort.. Back to back like this. For me, I can’t do anything but try to prepare for Sunday,” Auger-Aliassime said.

Now, with a final against Andrey Rublev coming up, the 23-year-old will hope to avoid the same outcome as Djokovic did in his retirement-laden US Open run in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback