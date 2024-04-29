In light of Rafael Nadal gifting his shirt to Pedro Cachin at Madrid Open: When Roger Federer extended the same courtesy to Spaniard

Rafael Nadal made a heartwarming gesture during the 2024 Madrid Open, fulfilling his opponent Pedro Cachin's request by giving him his T-shirt. It was reminiscent of a similar request the Spaniard had once made to his arch-rival Roger Federer.

Nadal is enjoying a successful streak in Madrid, his third tournament this season. He secured victories over Darwin Blanch and No. 10 seed Alex de Minaur to reach the third round, where he faced Pedro Cachin on Monday, April 29.

Nadal comfortably claimed the first set against Cachin with a score of 6-1, but the Argentine fought back in the second, forcing a tiebreak and clinching it 7-6(5). Despite the setback, the 'King of Clay' rallied and secured a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 victory, advancing to the fourth round where he will face No. 30 seed Jiri Lehecka on May 1.

In addition to Nadal's resilience and fighting spirit, what captured everyone's attention was Cachin's adorable request for his opponent's T-shirt. The 22-time Grand Slam champion graciously agreed with a smile.

"It’s a dream come true for me, I'm not sure what is the protocol, but can I ask you for a shirt?" Cachin asked at the net.

Expand Tweet

The Argentine later took to his Instagram stories to show off the T-shirt, writing in the caption:

"Thank you @rafaelnadal. It was a dream."

Pedro Cachin via Instagram stories

This incident bears a striking resemblance to a memorable moment involving Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during the 2007 Hamburg Masters. The Swiss defeated the Spaniard in the final, ending his Open Era record of 81-match winning streak on clay.

Following the match, Nadal humbly asked Federer for his autographed T-shirt. According to a source close to the former, the 20-time Major winner happily signed it in the locker room.

"Roger signed it in the changing rooms. Both were very happy," the anonymous source said (via Brisbane Times).

Rafael Nadal: "Roger Federer is the player who has impressed me the most"

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal gave an interview to Spanish publication El Pais back in January 2024 and heaped praise on Roger Federer.

The Spaniard expressed that Federer has "impressed, entertained, and excited him the most," further stating that he has been "more excited" to watch the Swiss in action compared to another member of the 'Big-3': Novak Djokovic.

"Since I can remember, he is the player who has impressed me the most, the one who has entertained me the most, the one who has excited me the most," Nadal said.

"I have been more excited to see Federer play than Djokovic, and in the end tennis is emotion, emotion is what draws you to it," he added.

Federer retired from tennis at the Laver Cup in 2022. In his last professional match, the 42-year-old teamed up with Nadal to play doubles but lost to the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback