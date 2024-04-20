"In Paris, Monica Seles was really loud...We will see" - When Steffi Graf considered complaining about her rival's grunting ahead of Wimbledon final

Steffi Graf once considered complaining about her rival Monica Seles' grunting ahead of their title bout at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships.

Tennis players use grunting to aid their timing, concentration, and effort, with research suggesting it might enhance shot power and accuracy. However, some contend it could disrupt opponents' focus.

Many players, including Maria Sharapova, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and the Williams sisters, have incorporated grunting into their play over the years, albeit many attribute its origins to Monica Seles on the women's side and John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors on the men's side.

Graf and Seles locked horns in the final of the 1992 French Open where the two-time defending champion defeated the German 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 to become the first woman to win three consecutive Roland-Garros titles.

Speaking about that match in a conversation with Sports Illustrated that same year, Steffi Graf hinted at the possibility of complaining about her opponent's persistent grunting ahead of their Wimbledon final clash.

"In Paris, Monica [Seles] was really loud. Will I complain here? We will see," Graf said.

Interestingly, Monica Seles attempted to suppress her grunts during the final of the grasscourt Major, where she ultimately suffered a 2-6, 1-6 defeat to Steffi Graf. The German legend secured her 11th Grand Slam with that victory.

Monica Seles on Wimbledon 1992 loss to Steffi Graf: "Don’t think I lost because I wasn't grunting"

After her loss to Steffi Graf in the final of the 1992 Wimbledon Championships, Monica Seles spoke to the press and refused to attribute her defeat to her decision not to use her usual grunting:

"Not really, but just for myself. I don’t think I lost the match because I was not grunting."

The nine-time Grand Slam champion then acknowledged her opponent's outstanding performance.

"I really think Steffi played great, and it was not my day today," Seles said. "She was really playing very well and today I just couldn’t find my serve or form. I don’t think it was such a great match, but I could give all the credit to Steffi. She just came out and played great tennis."

The Yugoslav-born American also addressed the match being interrupted by rain three times, acknowledging it as "tough" due to the frequent breaks and the need to change attire multiple times. However, she accepted it as an inherent part of the sport.

"It was tough, I never had to change so many times for sure, we didn’t have enough left, but that’s part of tennis," Monica Seles said.

