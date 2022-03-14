In pictures: Elina Svitolina, Petra Kvitova, Iga Swiatek and others sport yellow-blue ribbons in show of solidarity with Ukraine at Indian Wells

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world tennis organizations -- including the ATP, WTA and ITF -- suspended the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations' memberships. They also canceled all tournaments scheduled to be played in the two countries.

Ukraine's No. 1 player Elina Svitolina and others representing the country have since come forward with calls for unity and support.

Now, in a show of solidarity, several top players have been spotted sporting yellow and blue ribbons -- representing the colors of the Ukrainian flag -- at the ongoing BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Apart from Svitolina, the likes of Petra Kvitova, Iga Swiatek, Alize Cornet and Belinda Bencic also sported the ribbon during their matches.

Belinda Bencic (L) and Alize Cornet sporting the ribbons

Kvitova took to social media after her hard-fought second-round win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich to post a photograph of herself sporting the ribbon.

Using the #tennisplayersforpeace hashtag, the Czech said she was playing with the people of Ukraine in her heart and mind this week.

"Playing here with the Ukrainian people in my heart and mind #tennisplaysforpeace," Kvitova wrote in her social media posts.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, was also seen sporting the ribbon during her pre-tournament press conference.

Iga Swiatek with the ribbon at a BNP Paribas Open press conference

Dayana Yastremska and her younger sister Ivanna, who were forced to flee their home country following the invasion, also carried Ukrainian flags to the court during their doubles first-round encounter.

Several other players have donned yellow and blue kits for their matches at the BNP Paribas Open. Prominent among those were Marta Kostyuk and Maryna Zanevska, who played in an emotional first-round match, as well as Sorana Cirstea, Coco Gauff and Daria Saville.

Iga Swiatek and Petra Kvitova register hard-fought wins at BNP Paribas Open

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Both Iga Swiatek and Petra Kvitova registered hard-fought wins in their respective matches at the BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek, who beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 in her opening match, once again fought back after losing the opening set to outlast Clara Tauson. The Pole won 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-1.

Kvitova also overcame a spirited opponent in the form of Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 in a two-hour-32-minute battle to book her spot in the third round.

While Kvitova is set to take on Maria Sakkari in the third round on Monday, Swiatek will face Angelique Kerber in the fourth round on Tuesday.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala