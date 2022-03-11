Indian Wells 2022: Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (8) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Christopher Eubanks.

Date: 12 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Eighth seed Casper Ruud will take on Christopher Eubanks in the second round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

Ruud comes into the tournament relatively high on confidence. After finding himself at a career-high ranking of World No. 8 at the end of the year in 2021, the Norwegian has picked up form this season despite some setbacks.

Ruud missed out on the Australian Open due to an ankle injury, returning to the courts on clay in Buenos Aires. The 23-year-old picked up his first title of the year in Argentina, defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final.

The Norwegian returned to action during a Davis Cup tie against Kazakhstan, where he defeated Mikhail Kukushkin and lost to Alexander Bublik.

Chrsitopher Eubanks at the 2021 Singapore Open

Eubanks is a relatively unknown entity on the ATP Tour. The American is ranked 157th and has qualified for only one main draw match in Doha this year. He entered the Indian Wells main draw after picking up two impressive wins in qualifying against Feliciano Lopez and Joao Souza.

Eubanks set up a second-round encounter against Ruud after a tight 5-7, 7-6(8), 6-4 win over Melbourne Summer Set 1 finalist Maxime Cressy.

Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

The second-round encounter at Indian Wells is the first tour-level match between Ruud and Eubanks, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Ruud during a 2022 ATP Cup Practice Sessions

Ruud is the overwhelming favorite for this encounter. The Norwegian has emerged as one of the best claycourt players on tour over the past few years but has also consolidated himself on hardcourt. The Norwegian is far from a clay court specialist, having reached the quarterfinals of four hardcourt Masters 1000 events last year. He also picked up his first hardcourt title last year in San Diego and will be looking to build on that success with a deep run at Indian Wells.

His forehand is a huge weapon, and his generally reliable serve gives him a lot of confidence from the baseline. His backhand, once a liability, will be crucial in helping Ruud set points up.

The significantly lower-ranked Eubanks could cause an upset by latching onto any lapses from his opponent. But given Ruud's recent consistency, it is highly unlikely to see him bow out this early at Indian Wells.

Prediction: Casper Ruud in straight sets.

