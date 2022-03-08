Indian Wells 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens preview

Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open

Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens are set to clash in a blockbuster first-round match at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Osaka started the year by making it to the last four of the Melbourne Summer Set. She withdrew prior to her semi-final match due to an abdominal injury. At the Australian Open, her title defense came to an end in the third round against Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka had two match points against Anisimova, but was unable to close out proceedings. Coincidentally, the 24-year old saved match points en route to the title in 2021. Following her early exit, her ranking has taken a huge hit; she currently sits at No. 78 in the world.

In 2018, Osaka broke on to the world stage with her maiden title at Indian Wells. Four years later, she returns to the tournament hoping for a career resurgence.

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 Australian Open

Sloane Stephens started the year by facing another Grand Slam champion. The American was up against 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the Australian Open. She lost the match in three sets.

Stephens competed next in Guadalajara and returned to the winner's circle after almost four years. She defeated Marie Bouzkova in the final to win her first title since the Miami Open in March 2018.

Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

The pair have faced off twice before, with Stephens leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter in three sets at the 2018 WTA Finals.

Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open

Stephens has momentum on her side heading into this contest. She'll also feel confident given her winning record against Osaka.

The former World No. 1 will be rusty considering she hasn't played since the Australian Open. But she has a much better record at the tournament compared to Stephens, who hasn't progressed beyond the quarterfinals.

The two have contrasting styles of play. Osaka has a better serve and adopts an aggressive approach to her game. With her powerful groundstrokes, she often hits her opponents off the court.

Stephens is also capable of playing aggressively, but relies on her defensive abilities for the most part. She's more comfortable than Osaka at the net and could look to unsettle the Japanese by playing the odd drop shot.

Despite her recent struggles, the Japanese hasn't lost in the opening round of a hardcourt tournament for a while. Her power should give her an edge in this battle between the Grand Slam champions.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala