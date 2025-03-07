Indian Wells 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Amanda Anisimova vs (WC) Belinda Bencic

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Amanda Anisimova vs Belinda Bencic preview

In Picture: Amanda Anisimova (Getty)

17th seed Amanda Anisimova will start her campaign in Indian Wells against Belinda Bencic. The American has won nine out of 12 matches so far in the 2025 season, which started with a first-round exit at the ASB Classic.

Anisimova's best run came at the Qatar Open in Doha, where she won against the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa, Leylah Fernandez, Marta Kostyuk, and Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final. Here, she won 6-4, 6-3 against Jelena Ostapenko to win her maiden WTA 1000 title.

Anisimova followed this with an opening-round exit in Dubai, after which, she entered the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 23-year-old received a walkover to the second round of the WTA 1000 event by virtue of being one of the seeded players.

Belinda Bencic is making her comeback on the WTA Tour in 2025 after being away from tennis due to her pregnancy. After playing some low-level events during the tail-end of 2024, the Swiss started 2025 on a promising note, as she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open after a second-round exit at the Adelaide International.

Bencic then produced a remarkable performance at the Abu Dhabi Open, as she beat the likes of Veronika Kudermetova and, Marketa Vondrousova to reach the semifinals. Here, the Swiss beat defending champion Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final, where she triumphed 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 over Ashlyn Krueger to win her second title at the WTA 500 event.

Bencic then lost in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships and entered the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 27-year-old produced a dominant performance to beat fellow mother Tatjana Maria 6-1, 6-1 and book her place in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Amanda Anisimova vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Anisimova has a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Bencic, and their last encounter came in the second round of the 2022 Italian Open, which the American won 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Amanda Anisimova vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova TBD TBD TBD Belinda Bencic TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Amanda Anisimova vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Anisimova has reached four hard-court finals in her career, including two at WTA 1000 level. The American has two titles on the surface, with her biggest career title coming in Doha last month. However, at Indian Wells, she has a modest 7-5 record so far.

Meanwhile, Bencic has reached 12 hard-court finals in her career, winning seven titles. The Swiss player had her most high-profile success on the surface when she won the gold at the Tokyo Olympics along with two WTA 1000 titles. At Indian Wells, she is a former semifinalist as she reached the last four in 2019, losing 4-6, 2-6 to Angelique Kerber.

In terms of current form, both players have had their moments so far in 2025, with Anisimova winning nine out of 12 matches while Bencic has won 12 out of 16. While the American could have the crowd support behind her, the Swiss has a chance of triumphing given some of her performances so far in 2025.

Pick- Bencic to win in three sets

