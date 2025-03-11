Indian Wells 2025: Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (WC) Belinda Bencic

Date: March 12, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic preview

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

Third seed Coco Gauff will look to keep her 2025 BNP Paribas Open campaign on track when she takes on Belinda Bencic in the fourth round. Gauff has won eleven of the fourteen matches she has played in 2025. Her best result was at the United Cup, where she won all five of her matches, including a 6-4, 6-4 win over Iga Swiatek in the final. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, losing 5-7, 4-6 to Paula Badosa.

Gauff got a bye in the opening round at the BNP Paribas Open due to her seeding. She had to win a tough three-set match in the first round against Moyuka Uchijima, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4). The American then faced off against last year's runner-up and 29th seed Maria Sakkari, in the third round. Despite a losing head-to-head record against the Greek player, Gauff won 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Belinda Bencic's comeback on the tennis tour in 2025 has been a success so far. The former Top 10 player started with a couple of average results in the season. However, she made a decent fourth-round run at the Australian Open, losing to Gauff. The Swiss player's best result was winning the title at the Abu Dhabi Open, securing a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Ashlyn Krueger.

Bencic began her Indian Wells campaign with a dominating 6-1, 6-1 win over Tatjana Maria in the first round. She then won 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 against 17th-seeded Amanda Anisimova in the second round. She caused another upset, winning 6-4, 6-4 against 13th-seeded Diana Shnaider in the third round.

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Gauff has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head record against Bencic. The last time the two players met, Gauff won 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 at the Australian Open this year.

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff TBD TBD TBD Belinda Bencic TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic prediction

In their head-to-head matches, Gauff has a better serving record compared to Bencic. The American player has won 66 percent and 50 percent of the first and second serve points, along with 45 percent of the return points. Meanwhile, Bencic has a 61 percent and 46 percent first and second-serve win rate, along with a 41 percent return points win. Gauff also has an edge in break point conversion, breaking Bencic's 58 percent, while the Swiss player has a 39 percent break point conversion against Gauff.

Overall, Gauff has a 70 percent win rate on hard courts, with eight titles on the surface. Before this season, she had a 69 percent win record in Indian Wells, losing in the semifinals last year. Meanwhile, Bencic has a 62 percent win rate on hard courts, with seven titles. She has won 53 percent of her matches at Indian Wells, making one semifinal run in 2019.

Gauff will be the favorite going into the match. She is the higher-seeded player and has a positive head-to-head record against Bencic.

Pick- Gauff to win in three sets

