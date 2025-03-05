Match Details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Marcos Giron vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Chinese Taipei v USA - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron has been in good form this year, making three quarterfinals in four tournaments. The American World No. 45 is coming off a three-set loss to Denis Shapovalov at last week's Mexican Open in the last eight but gave the Canadian a solid match.

Giron's performances at the Australian Open in January stand out. He beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry in an epic five-setter in the second round before coming unstuck against World No. 1 and eventual champion Jannik Sinner, who was simply too strong for Giron and ran out a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 winner. It was Giron's best performance in a hardcourt Major.

Georgian Basilashvili has done well to get through two qualifying rounds to reach the main draw. The 33-year-old has reached the final at Indian Wells before, losing out to Cameron Norrie, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, back in 2021. His career has been on the slide a little since then, and he's slipped to No. 148 in the world. He had a run to the quarterfinals in Montepelier but had to retire with an injury.

Basilashvili is a five-time winner on the ATP tour. Giron won his maiden trophy at the 2024 Hall of Fame Open, defeating Alex Michelsen in the final.

Marcos Giron vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Marcos Giron and Nikoloz Basilashvili have never played on the ATP tour, so the current head-to-head is 0-0.

Marcos Giron vs Nikoloz Basilashvili odds

Players Moneyline Handicao Bets Total Games Marcos Giron TBD TBD TBD Nikoloz Basilashvili TBD TBD TBD

Marcos Giron vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

50th ABN AMRO Open 2023 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Basilashvili's best days are behind him. He has ranked as highly as World No. 16, but that was back in 2019, and he's now well outside the top 100. He has had two decent qualifying wins to reach this point, beating Christopher Eubanks and Yasutaka Uchiyama, so he has had time to get used to his surroundings.

Giron, however, is the man in better form. The 31-year-old is something of a late bloomer, and his best performances have come over the last 12 months, with his run in Melbourne and the three quarterfinals in 2025. Basilashvili may make it interesting, but Giron should squeeze through to the next round.

Pick: Giron in three sets.

