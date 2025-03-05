Indian Wells 2025: Nick Kyrgios vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: March 6, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Nick Kyrgios vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Nick Kyrgios practising at the BNP Paribas Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios and Botic van de Zandschulp will lock horns in the first round of the 2025 Indian Wells. The Australian showman is looking to make a return after his wrist and abdomen injury, and the Dutch powerhouse will look to contain him, making it a must-watch match.

Kyrgios, who is currently ranked No. 1099 in the world, entered the tournament using his protected ranking which was available to him in concern of his two-year injury gap. He was back on the tour playing doubles with Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International at the start of the year, followed by the Australian Open participation, where he faced a first round defeat against Jacob Fearnley.

The last time Kyrgios participated at the Indian Wells was back in 2022, where he fell short against Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal round. The flamboyant Australian will be determined to make his mark at this year’s Indian Wells, for which he will have to cross the Dutch hurdle.

His opponent, Botic van de Zandschulp, is coming up from the ranks of qualifications. The Dutch player is not unknown in the tennis circuit, now infamously known for being the last player to play a professional match against Rafael Nadal in the Davis Cup, where he beat the Spaniard in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

The former World No. 22 has not had a great start to the season, facing several early round exits at the tournaments. He secured his place in the main draw by defeating Lukas Klein and Matteo Migante in the qualification rounds.

The winner of this clash will play five-time Indian Wells winner Novak Djokovic in the second round, who is keenly waiting after receiving a first round bye.

Nick Kyrgios vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Kyrgios and van de Zandschulp have never faced each other on the ATP Tour, making their head-to-head 0-0.

Nick Kyrgios vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Nick Kyrgios vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Botic van de Zandschulp at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Kyrgios, who was seen struggling with his wrist injury on March 5 during the practice session at the Indian Wells courts. His fitness is a key to this match, if the two-time Indian Wells quarterfinalist can keep up his fitness, he is likely to entertain the crowd with his flair and create some magic moments. He will heavily rely on his serve and shorten the rallies as much as possible, hitting winners of his forehand.

The current World No. 85, van de Zandschulp thrives under long exchanges and possesses a strong return game, which is a matter of concern for the Australian. The 29-year-old is extremely fit and has amazing court coverage which further aids his chances to win the match.

The Dutchman holds a slight edge over Kyrgios as he is not 100% fit, which can be very well exploited by van de Zandschulp. But Kyrgios' ability to create moments of brilliance should make the match an even contest.

Pick: Botic van de Zandschulp to win in three sets.

