Indian Wells 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Novak Djokovic vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Novak Djokovic at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round Of 32 - Source: Getty

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will clash against the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the men's singles of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

The sixth seed, Novak Djokovic, returned to court after suffering a hamstring injury at the Australian Open. Before coming to Indian Wells, he participated at the Qatar Open but was blown away by Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in the second round.

Djokovic showed amazing skills at the Australian Open and convinced the world of his capabilities at the age of 37. The five-time BNP Paribas Open winner received a bye in the first round in respect to his ranking. He enters the tournament intending to add another Masters 1000 title to his tally.

Ad

On the other hand, Botic van de Zandschulp reached the second round after Nick Kyrgios’ mid-match retirement in the second set due to a wrist injury. However, van de Zandschulp won the first set in the tie breaker 7-6 (7) and was leading in the second set with 3 games to 0. Before entering the main draw, he had to clear through the qualification rounds, where he overcame Lukas Klien and Matteo Gigante.

The 29-year-old has looked great on the returning side. Even against a pinpoint server like Kyrgios, he made some great returns and neutralized the serving threat from the Australian. His court coverage is another facet which was on display in the previous matches.

Ad

The winner of this matchup will advance to the third round and will clash with the winner of the wild card entry, Mackenzie McDonald, and Francisco Cerudolo. Serbian can potentially face second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals if both players progress.

Novak Djokovic vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Djokovic and van de Zandschulp have met once on the ATP Tour, with the Serbian having a wood over the Dutch player. Their only meeting took place in 2022 at Astana, where Djokovic dominated the game and won the match 6-3, 6-1.

Ad

Novak Djokovic vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Novak Djokovic vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Botic van de Zandschulp at BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Djokovic enters this match as the overwhelming favorite. He has won 40 Masters 1000 titles and aims for his sixth at the Indian Wells along with his coach Andy Murray. His record at the gardens is exceptional, 51 wins to 10 losses in 15 appearances at the tournament. He had participated last year but was beaten by 21-year-old Luca Nardi in three sets in the third round. Before that, his participation came in 2019, and his last title was in 2016. It's been a long time since Djokovic exerted his Dominance at the Indian Wells.

Ad

But his vast experience, superior shot-making skills, and ability to control points under pressure, complemented with mental toughness, make him a difficult opponent for anyone, especially at a big stage like Masters 1000. He is coming off an injury, which makes it an interesting proposition to look at if he will be able to compete at the best of his abilities.

Van de Zandschulp stands a chance if he serves really well. Adding to that, look for any inconsistencies provided by Djokovic and capitalise on any injury-led concerns. If he manages to be consistent in rallies and keep the unforced error percentage as low as possible, his aggressive style can pose problems for the Serbian.

Ad

But the history of the sport suggests that Djokovic’s circus of defensive mastery and tactical superiority will prove too formidable for the Dutchman to tame. Barring any unexpected retirement due to injury issues, the former World No. 1 should cruise to the next round of the tournament.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis