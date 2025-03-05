"I really played better than Novak Djokovic" - Matteo Berrettini makes his feelings known about knocking Serb out in Doha

Matteo Berrettini registered his first-ever career win against Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open. The Italian recently reflected on the victory from earlier this year.

Ad

Berrettini faced Djokovic in the first round of the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open and produced a superlative display. The former ATP No. 6 fired 13 aces and was lethal with his first serve. Berrettini was also clinical with his return game, creating six break-point opportunities, and converting two. His efforts led to a 7-6(4), 6-2 win for the resurgent Italian.

Speaking to Tennis TV ahead of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Matteo Berrettini spoke up about the win. Currently ranked No. 29 on the ATP Tour rankings, the Italian remembered his struggles against getting the better of Novak Djokovic, including his heartbreaking loss to the Serb in the 2021 Wimbledon Championships final. He also briefly touched on facing Djokovic's biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, that was big. I lost against him in the most important tournaments we have on tour, in the finals in Wimbledon and I always thought about you know, if it wasn't him playing at that kind of level, but at the same time I always felt really proud of playing against him, against Rafa, Roger. I think it's something that I'm going to for sure keep with me, you know?" Berrettini said.

Ad

The Italian also opined that he was the better performer on the day of his clash against the Serb at the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

"And tell my kids, if I'm going to have them, or whoever's going to ask me in the future. That first win was really good. At the same time, I feel like I won because I really played better than him, which is never easy to do. So, double pride, yeah," Berrettini added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I was outplayed" - Novak Djokovic on his loss to Matteo Berrettini at Qatar Open 2025

Novak Djokovic during his post-match press conference following his loss to Matteo Berrettini at the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open (Source: Getty)

Former No. 1 and 24-time Major winner Novak Djokovic minced no words while assessing his subpar display against Berrettini in the pair's first-round match at the 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open. The Serb acknowledged that he wasn't at his best, but also lauded the Italian over his performance.

Ad

"I was outplayed by just a better player today. Yes, I wasn't at my desired level, and it could be that I'm still not moving the way I want to move, but, I mean, I played without pain, so there is no excuse in that. He was just the better player. I think he played a master class match, to be honest, tactically, and served very well, so just a very deserved win from his side," Djokovic said.

Both players are set to feature at the upcoming ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells, where the Serb has won the title on a joint-record five occasions. Coach Andy Murray will join the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the Californian desert.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis