Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray's partnership not over yet as insider gives major update ahead of Indian Wells 2025

Novak Djokovic is set for a highly anticipated comeback at Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Andy Murray, who played a key role alongside him in Melbourne, is also heading to California to continue in his mentorship role with the Serbian legend.

Djokovic suffered an unexpected setback at the 2025 Australian Open. During his semifinal showdown against Alexander Zverev, the 37-year-old abruptly announced his withdrawal because of a muscle rupture in his leg. However, he recently stepped forward to address the situation, making it clear that the damage is almost cured, and he is now ready to compete at the upcoming ATP 1000 event.

Djokovic's former rival and current coach, Andy Murray, is all set to appear at Indian Wells. According to the latest reports released on social media platform X, the Brit will fly to California to support the Serb after he finally feels ready to move on from a concerning injury.

Tennis insider and sports news correspondent at the "I paper", James Gray, recently confirmed the update on X. Sharing the latest update on Murray's decision to join Djokovic at the ATP 1000 event, he wrote:

"Confirmed that Andy Murray is flying to Indian Wells to join Novak Djokovic and will coach him in Miami as well. Draw will be done tonight from 11pm UK."

Novak Djokovic, the five-time Indian Wells champion, has been on the hunt for a title since 2024. He also recently admitted to facing more injuries in the last few years compared to his overall career.

Novak Djokovic "glad" to continue his partnership with Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic with Andy Murray at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently shared details of his conversation with coach Andy Murray. He recounted discussing the continuation of their mentorship, while he remains optimistic about it. After his opening round exit at the Qatar Open, the Serbian star confirmed that there would be no changes to his coaching team, with Andy Murray being intact in his role.

"I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him so I am really glad he did accept. It’s indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together but we agreed we are going to work most likely in the States and then some clay-court tournaments and see how it goes after that," he told ATP.com.

Andy Murray marked an end to his professional career in August 2024. After spending a few months away from competition, the Brit announced re-entry as a coach, backing Djokovic at Brisbane and in Melbourne.

