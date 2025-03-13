Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | BNP Paribas Open, Day 8, March 13

The BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells has reached its eighth day. All the singles superstars will fight to book a place in the semifinals, and the women’s doubles duo will look to seal their spot in the finals. A total of eight quarterfinals, two doubles semifinals, and two mixed doubles semifinals are going to take place across all categories.

Top players like Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Madison Keys, Ben Shelton and others will feature to lock horns against top-tier players. Expect a high-quality day of tennis with multiple electrifying matches lined up, fans are definitely in for a treat.

The tournament has delivered immense drama and brilliance across categories until now. Two Americans who have remained strong are Madison Keys and Ben Shelton. Keys staged a brilliant comeback in the fourth round, defeating 19th seed Donna Vekic in three sets after losing the first one. Shelton breezed past fellow American Brandon Nakashima in straight sets.

The Men’s defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, looks in red-hot form. The Spaniard has not dropped a single set, till now, and has defeated all of his opponents en route to the quarterfinals. He overpowered Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round 6-1, 6-1. Similarly, women’s defending champion Iga Swiatek is also in clinical form. She has just dropped six games in three matches till now, and her latest victim was the 15th seed Karolina Muchova.

The day’s proceedings will begin with a high-voltage match between Iga Swiatek and Qinwen Zheng and end with another jaw-dropping clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Francisco Cerundolo.

In doubles action, Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs are up against top seed Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, while fifth seed Su-Wei Hsieh and Shuai Zhang are set to challenge Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls in an enthralling doubles semifinal tie.

On the mixed doubles side, the top-seed Italian battery, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, will clash against Timea Babos and Marcelo Arevalo. The other semifinal is between John Peers/ Diana Shnaider and the New Zealand duo Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe.

Schedule for Day 8 of BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 AM local time: [8] Qinwen Zheng vs [2] Iga Swiatek

Not Before 1:00 PM local time: [20] Arthur Fils vs [5] Daniil Medvedev

Not Before 5:00 PM local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [24] Liudmila Samsonova

Not Before 7:00 PM local time: [25] Francisco Cerundolo vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 AM local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs [12] Holger Rune

Not Before 1:00 PM local time: [9] Mirra Andreeva vs [23] Elina Svitolina

Followed By: [WC] Belinda Bencic vs [5] Madison Keys

Not Before 5:00 PM local time: [11] Ben Shelton vs [13] Jack Draper

Stadium 3

Starting at 1:00 PM local time: [5] Su-Wei Hsieh/ Shuai Zhang vs Tereza Mihalikova/ Olivia Nicholls

Not Before 1:30 PM local time: [1] Taylor Townsend/Katerina Siniakova vs Asia Muhammad/ Demi Schuurs

Stadium 4

Starting at 12 PM local time: [1] Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori vs Timea Babos/Marcelo Arevalo

Followed By: John Peers/Diana Shnaider vs [2] Michael Venus/Erin Routliffe

Indian Wells 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Viewers around the world can catch the live action from Indian Wells on the following platforms:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN+

India: Sony Sports Network/SonyLIV

Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings

Matches on Stadium 1 and Stadium 2 will start at 11:00 AM local time. Stadium 3 and Stadium 4 are dedicated to doubles matches, and their action kicks off at 1:00 PM local time and 12:00 PM local time, respectively. Evening and night sessions begin not before 5:00 PM, as three matches are scheduled in these sessions: two men’s singles and one women’s singles.

Country Name Start Time on Court 1 and 2 Start Time on Court 3 Start Time on Court 4 Start Time for the evening session on Court 1 and 2 USA/ Canada March 13, 11:00 am, 2:00 pm March 13, 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm March 13, 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm March 13, 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm UK March 13, 6:00 pm March 13, 8:00 pm March 13, 7:00 pm March 14, 12:00 am India March 13, 11:30 pm March 14, 1:30 am March 14, 12:30 am March 14, 5:30 am

