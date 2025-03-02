Indian Wells 2025: Women's singles First Qualifying Round predictions ft. Eva Lys vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Laura Siegemund vs Kaja Juvan

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, famously known as the "fifth Grand Slam", is almost upon us. The main-draw action at the 1000-level event promises to be a cracker, with several top players and future prospects in action. However, before the tournament kicks off, 12 qualifying berths in the women's singles draw must be filled by qualifiers.

Fast-rising World No. 77 Eva Lys and former World No. 27 German veteran Laura Siegemund are some of the biggest names vying for the main draw. Former top-50 players Sara Sorribes Tormo and Viktorija Golubic also find themselves in the mix against tough opponents in their respective first qualifying round matches in the Californian desert.

Let's take a look at some of the best matches that will take place in the women's singles first qualifying round at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open:

#1 Eva Lys vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Eva Lys has recorded some good results in 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Eva Lys has given a good account of herself this season, having reached the second week at the Australian Open as a qualifer. The 23-year-old has dropped three of her five matches since then. That said, she is one of the favorites to make it to the women's singles main draw in Indian Wells this week.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, meanwhile, has also displayed respectable form in 2025, compiling a 7-4 win/loss record. The Belarusian recently reached the semifinals of at the Transylvania Open. The 30-year-old has yet to meet her younger German opponent on the WTA tour.

Lys has put together better results over the last few months, giving her a very slight edge in their match-up at this week's WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

Pick: Lys in three sets.

#2 Laura Siegemund (2023 Indian Wells doubles runner-up) vs Kaja Juvan

Laura Siegemund reached Indian Wells doubles final in 2023 | Image Source: Getty

Laura Siegemund has cooled down since reaching her fifth career singles final at the Thailand Open last September. The 36-year-old, who is primarily a doubles specialist, has dropped seven of her last 13 tour-level singles outings (not including qualifying matches).

Her Slovakian opponent Kaja Juvan, meanwhile, was ranked as high as 58th in the world two years ago but took a break from tennis to process the death of her father. Although Juvan has since been on a comeback trail, her singles ranking has slumped outside the women's top 1000.

She will likely take some time before getting used to tour-level tennis, which gives her more experienced opponent an advantage during their first-qualifying round match.

Pick: Siegemund in straight sets.

#3 Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Nao Hibino

Sara Sorribes Tormo eager to climb back the top ranks in Indian Wells| Image Source: Getty

Sara Sorribes Tormo reached a career-high singles ranking of 32 in February 2022. Unfortunately, her WTA ranking fell to 89th in the world following a six-month injury layoff in 2023. The 28-year-old lost in the first round of the Transylvania Open in February after qualifying for the main draw.

Nao Hibino, on the other hand, is currently on a four-match losing streak in WTA qualifying and Challenger-level matches. That said, the former World No. 56 did get the better of her more experienced opponent at the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Japanese will again have the chance to score a win against the Spaniard at the 1000-level event in Indian Wells, as the latter is lacking in match practice.

Pick: Hibino in three sets.

#4 Viktorija Golubic vs Jodie Burrage

Viktorija Golubic tracks down a ball | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 36 Viktorija Golubic was playing amazing tennis towards the end of 2024, winning 10 back-to-back matches to pick up titles in Jiujiang and Limoges. The Swiss will be looking to qualify for this year's WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells but has a tough first-qualifying round opponent in Jodie Burrage.

Although Burrage primarily plays on the ITF circuit, the Brit has a dangerous game. The 25-year-old beat a returning Petra Kvitova in the first round of the ATX Open this week. She has never met Golubic on either the WTA tour or the Challenger circuit, meaning that the World No. 189 might just surprise her in Indian Wells.

Pick: Burrage in three sets.

