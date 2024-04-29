Maria Sharapova once refused to entertain a question regarding Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin before the 2014 French Open final.

Entering the claycourt Major as the seventh seed, Sharapova delivered a dominant campaign in Paris, beating the likes of Samantha Stosur, Garbine Muguruza and Eugenie Bouchard to reach her third consecutive French Open final.

The Russian set up a blockbuster title clash with Simona Halep, following the fourth seed's commanding 6-2, 7-6(4) win over Andrea Petkovic in the semifinals.

Ahead of the all-important final, Maria Sharapova fielded a question about Obama and Putin's presence in Paris for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

She was asked what message she would like to convey to President Obama about the 'Russian soul' and, conversely, what she would like to tell President Putin about the American 'entrepreneurial spirit.' The question likely stemmed from Sharapova's background, as she was born in Russia but had resided in the United States since she was seven.

However, Sharapova showed no interest in engaging with the inquiry, questioning its relevance.

"Is that really necessary today?" she said in her post-match press conference after her semifinal win over Eugenie Bouchard.

When the journalist defended his question, the Russian conceded that it was "interesting" but maintained that it wasn't an appropriate topic before a Grand Slam final.

"Yeah, it's an interesting question. I just don't think it's the right question before a Grand Slam final," she added.

Maria Sharapova: "I formed my childhood memories in Russian; America has brought me a lot of opportunities"

After Maria Sharapova dismissed the question regarding Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin, the journalist reframed his inquiry, asking what impact her Russian heritage and relocation to America had on her game.

In response, Sharapova reflected on her experience in both countries, acknowledging her connection to her hometown and relatives while highlighting the opportunities her move to the United States provided for her tennis career.

"Yeah, I've gotten to experience both countries extremely well. I formed my childhood memories in Russian. Although leaving at a very young age, I still have a lot of connection to my hometown, to all my relatives that live there," she said.

"America has brought me a lot of opportunities and has helped me grow so much in my sport," she added.

Maria Sharapova emerged victorious in the 2014 French Open final, edging past Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 after a closely contested three-hour and two-minute battle. With her triumph, the Russian clinched her fifth and final Grand Slam title.