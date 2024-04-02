Andre Agassi once praised his wife Steffi Graf's charity work, stating that her "generosity" made him feel like the "devil."

Agassi told the media in 2013:

"She makes me feel like the devil with her generosity. I look at her and I think, 'Why are you putting yourself through this?' She puts herself through it and then comes home and writes the check to her foundation."

"She doesn't need fanfare with it. She doesn't advertise it. Most of the time she's not that thrilled to talk about it publicly because it brings her to tears in a hurry. She just chooses to live it."

"I'm amazed at what she does. I get to watch her live her values every day. I try to do the same. I pale in comparison. She beats me at everything. At the end of the day, I still get to learn so much how she chooses to live. Her foundation is right up there with the highest of what there is to respect about her."

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi