Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz recently showed her affection for their pet dog Blue as she spent some downtime with him.

Agassi and Graf started dating in 1999 and were married in 2001. They welcomed their first child, son Jaden, the same year. The second child, daughter Jaz Elle, was born in 2003. The tennis power couple has since expanded their family by adopting pets, including a cat called Sweetie, and a Great Dane named Blue.

Andre Agassi and his daughter Jaz often let fans in on their bond with their pets on social media. The family has previously shared glimpses of eight-year-old Blue’s birthday celebrations, too.

A month ago, Jaz Agassi, who has now reportedly moved out of her family home, expressed a longing for her pets’ company.

"I miss you so, so much," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Blue and Sweetie.

The 20-year-old has since reunited with them, according to her latest social media post, where she lovingly petted Blue. The video captured the eight-year-old dog affectionately embracing Jaz.

Jaz Agassi on Instagram

"Andre Agassi told me the importance of every day" - Carlos Alcaraz on the tips he received from the legend

Andre Agassi pictured with Carlos Alcaraz at The Netflix Slam 2024

Apart from bonding over their love for pets, Andre Agassi and his daughter Jaz also have a shared interest in watching tennis. The father-daughter duo frequently congratulates victorious players on social media, and appreciates their growth.

One such player they keenly follow is World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard was acknowledged by Jaz following his 2023 Wimbledon triumph against Novak Djokovic. Andre Agassi recently met the 20-year-old during the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas and explained to him the importance of work ethics.

The Spaniard opened up about their conversation during his Indian Wells title defense.

"Well, I ask him [Agassi] for a few tips, a few things about how he was doing during his career, how he dealt with the pressure or how he stayed at the high- rank or the high intensity during almost his whole career," he told Tennis Channel.

Alcaraz, through to the Round of 16 at the 2024 Miami Open, is hoping to clinch the Sunshine Double following his Indian Wells success. The former World No. 1 said that Agassi told him to be consistent every day and always give his “100 percent.”

"He told me that ‘you have to give your 100% every day, or if you feel at your 80%, you have to give you 100% of that 80%. He told me the importance of every day. You cannot miss nothing in a day," Alcaraz said.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi