"Andre Agassi told me 'You have to give your 100% every day'" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals the tips he received from American at Netflix Slam exhibition

Carlos Alcaraz recently revealed the advice and tips he received from Andre Agassi during the Netflix Slam exhibition match.

The Netflix Slam was an exhibition match held in Las Vegas on March 3 by MGM Resorts International at the Michelob ULTRA Arena located at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Agassi along with Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Prakash Amritraj, and others were part of the television and commentary team for this event.

The exhibition event saw Alcaraz going up against compatriot Rafael Nadal and winning the match 3-6, 6-4, [14-12], to win the trophy. At the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the Spaniard defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the tournament.

This win extended Alcaraz's winning streak in Indian Wells to eight matches and improved his head-to-head record against the Canadian to 2-3, with both of his victories coming in Indian Wells.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel following his win against Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz shared insights from his conversation with former World No. 1 Andre Agassi, whom he had met at the Netflix Slam exhibition.

The World No. 2 said that at the exhibition event, he had asked Agassi about how he maintained his best performance, high ranking, and intensity throughout his career. Alcaraz then revealed that the eight-time Grand Slam champion emphasized the importance of giving 100% effort in every match, practicing daily without fail, and maintaining a strong work ethic.

"Well, I ask him [Andre Agassi] for a few tips, a few things about how he was doing during his career, how he dealt with the pressure or how he stayed at the high- rank or the high intensity during almost his whole career. He told me that ‘you have to give your 100% every day, or if you feel at your 80%, you have to give you 100% of that 80%. He told me the importance of every day. You cannot miss nothing in a day,” Alcaraz said (at 2:27).

Carlos Alcaraz will next go up against Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. The winner of the match will face either Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

Andre Agassi on Carlos Alcaraz: "I'm guilty as charged, I’m a fan"

Andre Agassi and Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam - Media Availability

Andre Agassi has talked about meeting Carlos Alcaraz during the 2024 Australian Open, expressing his admiration for the young Spaniard.

Agassi revealed that he is 'fan' of the Spaniard, describing the 20-year-old as a player who is not only talented but also incredibly likable, with a smile that easily wins over the hearts of fans.

"He’s [Carlos Alcaraz] just so easy to like even from a distance and then meeting him, his spirit is so warm. I mean his smile is like, it lights you up so just watching him sort of capture the imagination of the public, I’m guilty as charged, I’m a fan," Agassi said (at 1:25) on 'The AO Show' podcast.

Agassi went on to praise Carlos Alcaraz as an "incredible athlete," noting that he appreciates the authenticity and maturity that Alcaraz displays both on and off the court.

"He’s just so authentic, so real, so sort of beyond his years. I mean you shouldn’t be that comfortable in your own skin at 20 years old, I know I wasn’t. But yeah, watching him, doesn’t matter if he’s winning or losing, you can’t tell. You just look at him and he’s like, he’s just all about being the best he can out there, such a competitor and such an incredible athlete," he added.

Alcaraz went all the way to the quarterfinals in Melbourne before losing to Alexander Zverev in four sets.

