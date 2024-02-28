"I miss you so much" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares adorable glimpse of family pet dog and cat's antics

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has shared an adorable peek into their family pets' antics while expressing how much she misses them.

Tennis legends Agassi and Graf got married in a private ceremony at their Las Vegas home in October 2021. That same year, the couple welcomed their son Jaden, followed by their daughter Jaz two years later, in 2003. Their family also expanded to include their beloved Great Dane named Blue and adopted cat, Sweetie.

In August last year, the eight-time Grand Slam champion shared that they had adopted Sweetie after she unexpectedly wandered into their backyard. The cat proved to be a welcome addition to the family, as Jaden and Jaz immediately began squabbling over the cat's ownership. Jaz Agassi frequently offers peeks into her bond with the pets, such as celebrating Blue's birthday in heartwarming fashion in December last year.

With Andy Roddick recently disclosing that Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are now 'empty-nesters,' it appears that Jaz has been longing for the company of the pets. She recently took to social media and shared an adorable glimpse of Blue and Sweetie playing together, disclosing that she was missing them terribly.

"I miss you so so much," she posted on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Earlier this month, Jaz accompanied her parents to Florida and supported them during their campaign at Pickleball Slam 2. She cheered on Steffi Graf and celebrated Andre Agassi sporting his iconic Nike Air Tech Challenge II "Hot Lava" sneakers at the event.

"A lady I live with has more of these" - Andre Agassi playfully compares his and wife Steffi Graf's US Open titles

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi enjoyed a hugely successful professional career, winning eight Majors, clinching an Olympic gold medal, securing 60 tour-level titles, and holding the World No. 1 ranking for 101 weeks.

The American recently took to social media and showed off a custom-made championship ring commemorating his US Open success. The former World No. 1 won two of his eight Grand Slam titles at the New York Major, emerging victorious in 1994 and 1999.

Despite his impressive achievements at the New York Major, Agassi humorously acknowledged his wife Steffi Graf's superior US Open record.

"A lady I live with has more of these," he captioned his Instagram post.

Graf won five US Open titles during her illustrious career, triumphing at the New York Major in 1988, 1989, 1993, 1995, and 1996.

