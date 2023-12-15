Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz celebrates her dog's birthday with adorable party pictures

Daughter of tennis icons Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, Jaz Agassi, recently threw a birthday party for her dog in a unique way.

Jaz recently shared heartwarming pictures of the party on her Instagram story, including a collage of Jaz cuddling with her dog while wearing a birthday cap. She also posted a picture of the dog enjoying a birthday cake. She captioned the story:

"Birthday!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️

Jaz shared birthday pictures of her dog

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf married in 2001 after being together for two years. They gave birth to their son Jaden in October 2001 and daughter Jaz in October 2003. The family also have their pet dog, Blue, and a Sweetie, a pet cat.

Unlike her parents, Jaz Agassi is concentrating on activities other than tennis. She grew up learning horse riding and is also a trained dancer, winning hip-hop dance competitions in the past. The teenager mostly stays away from the public eye, and is trying to make a name for herself in the fashion world.

Andre Agassi Teases Pickleball Slam 2 Promo Shoot with Steffi Graf

Agassi and his wife from The Picleball Slam shoot

Retired American tennis star Andre Agassi took to social media to share promotional material for the second edition of the highly successful pickleball tournament, Pickleball Slam 2.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam will held on February 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf, will participate in the event along with other celebrities, including fellow tennis legends McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

Agassi took to Instagram to share some photos from a promotional shoot he did with Graf for the event. He also posted a picture of a clapperboard and an image featuring the crew responsible for the promo shoot.

"@PICKLEBALLSLAM" Agassi captioned the story.

Agassi's instagram post for the Pickelball Slam

Agassi and Graf are slated to take on Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe in Pickleball Slam 2.

The two male players from each pair both competed in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam, with Agassi partnering Andy Roddick while McEnroe teamed up with Michael Chang. Agassi and Roddick won the event.

