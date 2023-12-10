Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz had courtside tickets to the NBA Cup final on Saturday, as she watched the Los Angeles Lakers down the Indian Pacers to win the NBA's first in-season tournament final.

Anthony Davis scored 41 points for the Lakers, with LeBron James chiming in with 24 points. James was also named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the inaugural NBA Cup.

With this being the first edition of the tournament, it was historic in many ways for the Lakers and James, who was delighted to help his team create a record that can never be broken.

"Records will be broken but one thing that will never be broken is being the first to do something. We're the first champions of the in-season tournament and nobody can ever top that. It's great to be able to do it with such a historical franchise and even better to do it with a great, great cast of funny, engaged, competitive men over here," James said.

20-year-old Jaz Agassi got the opportunity to watch the action unfold in Las Vegas from as close as possible, and took to Instagram to share the experience.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi got married in October 2001, and the German gave birth to their son Jaden the same year. Their daughter Jaz was born a couple of years later, in 2003. While Jaden represents the University of Southern California's Trojans in baseball at the college level, Jaz is a trained dancer and fashionista.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi to join hands at Pickleball Slam 2.0

Meanwhile, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi will feature at next year's Pickleball Slam 2.0, where they will compete in mixed doubles against Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe.

Agassi featured at the inaugural Pickleball Slam as well, partnering with former World No. 1 Andy Roddick to take on Michael Chang and McEnroe. The Roddick-Agassi duo beat their compatriots and take home the $1 million prize money.

Maria Sharapova spoke about the event recently, expressing her nervous excitement about the idea of taking on legends like Agassi and Graf.

"I'm playing pickleball, and not just any pickleball. I am playing with John McEnroe against Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi on February 4 in Miami at the Hardrock. It's the Pickleball Slam 2, and dare I say I am getting a little competitive, and slightly nervious and anxious," Sharapova said.

