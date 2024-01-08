"It felt natural for me, like it probably did for Martina Hingis, Monica Seles & Steffi Graf" - When Chris Evert spoke about being the first WTA No. 1

Chris Evert once shared her thoughts on being the very first World No. 1 in the history of the WTA rankings.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Evert won a whopping 18 Grand Slam singles titles. She also clinched three Major doubles titles and triumphed at the year-end championships on four occasions.

Among her myriad achievements, one that stands out is becoming the first World No. 1 in the official weekly computerized WTA rankings in 1975. The American held the top spot for 138 of the next 140 weeks and 260 weeks overall, placing her fourth on the all-time list. She also secured a year-end No. 1 finish on seven occasions.

On the 45th anniversary of her achievement, Evert disclosed that players had already been aware of their standing in the rankings, but the introduction of the computerized rankings brought legitimacy to the system.

"Before the computer rankings, what they did was rank you at the end of the year, and I was No. 1 in 1974, probably because of the French Open and Wimbledon," Chris Evert said (via Tennis.com).

"When the computer rankings came out it was explained primarily as a basis for getting into tournaments, seedings, cut-offs, but the players already knew who was No. 1 or No. 2. It just legitimized everything on paper," she added.

Chris Evert divulged that she did not dwell on being the World No. 1 and instead maintained her focus on winning tournaments since she had a target on her back as the top-ranked player. However, she also emphasized that holding the top spot in the rankings had boosted her confidence and self-belief.

"The computer rankings were always a gentle reminder of being No. 1, but I tried not to dwell on it that much, because I didn’t want to stray away from the task at hand, which was to win tournaments. People were gunning for me, and I knew it could be taken away from me as quickly as I got it," she said.

"But while you have more pressure when you’re No. 1, you also have more confidence. You believe in yourself more. I felt like it gave me inspiration to keep holding onto it, and keep trying to get better," she added.

Evert also stated that her experience as a top-ranked junior player made the transition to becoming the World No. 1 feel "natural." She suggested that a similar background likely aided Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, and Steffi Graf as well.

"Also, being a top junior helped. It felt natural for me, like it probably did for other players like Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Steffi Graf, who were also top juniors. It wasn’t different, it just felt natural," Chris Evert said.

A brief look at Chris Evert's head-to-head records against Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Steffi Graf

Chris Evert At Wimbledon

With Chris Evert retiring from professional tennis in 1989 and Martina Hingis making her debut in 1997, the duo never had the opportunity to face each other on tour.

Meanwhile, the American enjoyed a 2-1 head-to-head record against Monica Seles. She triumphed in their first-ever tour-level encounter in Boca Raton in 1988, winning 6-2, 6-1. Seles then defeated Evert 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the 1989 Houston final to clinch her maiden WTA title. The American won their final match at the 1989 US Open 6-0, 6-2.

On the other hand, Steffi Graf held a 7-6 winning record against Chris Evert. While Evert won their initial six meetings, the German emerged victorious in their subsequent seven encounters on the tour.

