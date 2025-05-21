Steffi Graf once opened up about the emotional role tennis had played in her life as she reflected on ending her professional career. The German made the remarks after attending her retirement ceremony at the 1999 WTA Tour Championships (now known as the WTA Finals).

After going Slam-less for two seasons amid injury issues, Graf delivered an inspired performance at the 1999 French Open, beating third seed Monica Seles, second seed Lindsay Davenport, and top seed Martina Hingis to win her 22nd Grand Slam title. The German then had the chance to clinch her 23rd Major at Wimbledon soon afterwards, but she suffered a 6-4, 7-5 loss to Davenport in the final.

Subsequently, Steffi Graf played the final match of her career at the San Diego Open, retiring from her quarterfinal clash against Amy Frazier while trailing 6-4, 5-7, 1-2 because of a left thigh injury. She then shockingly announced her retirement from professional tennis at just 30 years old, admitting that she was no longer looking forward to tournaments or "having fun" on tour.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was given an emotional send-off with a retirement ceremony at Madison Square Garden amid the year-end championships. In a press conference afterwards, Steffi Graf was asked if tennis had served as an 'emotional lifeline' for her, and she responded in the affirmative.

The German opened up about how tennis had served as a respite and helped her immensely when she was struggling in her personal life.

"Yeah, obviously, I've mentioned that before. It helped when things are not going too well offcourt. It did help me just to go out on the court and focus on something different, something surrounding that I was extremely familiar with, that I felt -- I felt that I was in complete control of. Yeah, that helped," Graf said.

Nevertheless, Steffi Graf said that she felt a sense of satisfaction about ending her tennis career because she had come to the realization that the sport was no longer her topmost priority.

"It's nice to have a lot calmer life" - Steffi Graf on enjoying her time away from tennis

Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

In the same press conference, Steffi Graf also spoke about the negatives of letting her tennis career encroach on her personal life and disclosed that she was finding joy in leading a calmer life during retirement.

The former World No. 1 shared that she had greatly enjoyed her time away from the sport, especially since she had the freedom to form her own schedules and routines without them being dictated by tennis.

"I wouldn't say a relief. But it -- I really have enjoyed my time off. It's been a lot busier than I wanted it to be, but you go through a lot of emotions, not even playing tournaments. It's preparing for them, you know, the ups and downs of practices. You know, tennis rules your day, your routines," Steffi Graf said.

"It kind of, you know, depending how you do and how you're happy about it, kind of gets into your personal life, too. I was really happy to kind of, not being as moody any more and not having to go through these emotions. It's nice to have a lot calmer life," she added.

Steffi Graf was in a relationship with fellow tennis icon Andre Agassi at the time of her retirement. The German credited Agassi for helping her make an easier transition to retired life. The couple later tied the knot in 2001 and had two children together.

