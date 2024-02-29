"It could be ice, grass or clay, just give me a racquet": When Serena Williams spoke on her best surface to face Maria Sharapova and other top players

Serena Williams once said that she would face the likes of Maria Sharapova and other top players on any surface.

Williams and Sharapova locked horns in the final of the 2013 Sony Open (now known as the Miami Open) in Miami. The Russian started the match strongly and won the opening set 6-4. However, the American bounced back and took the second set 6-3 to force the match into a decider. Williams dominated the third set and won it 6-0 to win her sixth title in the Florida event.

When asked about the match's turning point in her post-match press conference, Williams said that she didn't know and would watch it.

"I honestly can't say right now. I don't even know. I just feel like everything was going so fast, so I don't really know right now. I'm obviously going to watch and see what went wrong and then go from there," the American said.

Serena Williams was also asked about the surface where she could face Maria Sharapova and other top players in light of the Russian claiming that clay was her favorite surface to take on the American.

The then-World No. 1 responded by saying that she could face the top players anywhere, be it ice, grass or clay. Williams said she didn't care about the surface as long as she had a racquet and a ball.

"Anywhere. It could be ice, grass, clay. It could be.. I don't care. Just give me a racquet and a ball. I'm ready," Serena Williams said.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova faced one another in nine finals

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova locked horns in a total of nine finals, with the American winning seven of them.

Both of Sharapova's wins over Williams came in title clashes in 2004 at Wimbledon and the WTA Tour Championships (now known as the WTA Finals). Their next encounter in a final came at the 2007 Australian Open, which the American won 6-1, 6-2.

The two faced one another in two finals in 2012 at the Olympics and the WTA Championships, with Williams winning both matches in straight sets. The 2013 Miami Open was one of three title clashes where Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova.

The last final between the two came at the 2015 Australian Open, with the American triumphing 6-3, 7-6(5) to win her sixth title at the Melbourne Major.

