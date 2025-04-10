"It was a misunderstanding, I reacted bad" - When Novak Djokovic apologized to Andy Roddick after duo's war of words over 'faking' comment

Novak Djokovic once apologized for his comments about Andy Roddick as he misinterpreted the American's words and "reacted bad." Roddick had later revealed that he had got into a locker room confrontation with the Serb over the matter.

Djokovic had earned a negative reputation of retiring mid-match and before their clash at the 2008 US Open, Roddick jokingly claimed that the Serb "faked" injuries. Talking about Djokovic's injuries, the American said he might have "a back and a hip [injury]? And a cramp, bird flu or SARS?" Roddick also claimed the Serb faked "16 injuries" in his previous match.

The pair then faced off in the quarterfinals of the New York Major and Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5). During his post-match interview, the Serb took shots at Roddick.

"I know they [the crowd] are already against me because they think I am faking everything," the Serbian said. "That's not nice to say in front of this crowd that I have 16 injuries and that I'm faking it."

The comments evidently did not go down well with Roddick's home fans and Djokovic was booed off the court. Later, the players discussed the matter in private and the Serb was informed that Roddick's comments were lighthearted and meant no malice.

During the post-match press conference, Djokovic apologized for how he reacted.

"Unfortunately, Andy made a statement, and I don't think it was intentional," he said. "He made a joke and it was a misunderstanding. I exaggerated and I reacted bad in that moment. I apologise if I reacted like that. It was just impulsive and I had a lot of emotions in the last two days."

Years later, however, Roddick claimed he got into a locker room confrontation with Djokovic at the US Open.

Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic were involved in a locker room confrontation at the US Open

Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick at the US Open 2023 - Source: Getty

While speaking on Fox Sports Live in 2013, Andy Roddick revealed he got into a locker room confrontation with Novak Djokovic, without taking his name. The story was from their controversial spat at the US Open in 2008.

"I got in an in-the-locker-room, after-a-match confrontation with this tennis player one time...I won't say his name, I'll just say it rhymes with ‘Schmovak Schmokovic’...and we got into at U.S. Open one time," Andy Roddick said.

"I was kind of talking trash and he came out and beat the pants off of me as he would, but then kind of chirped afterward and he came straight in, I went right up to him and had him up against the locker, but then I realized his trainer was about a little bit bigger than Donovan [McNabb, a former NFL quarterback, who does the Fox show with Roddick] here, and I kind of checked myself. My trainer is about 5-foot-8, 130, and can dodge raindrops. I kind of backed off real quick. I was about to get railroaded from the side," he added.

Djokovic eventually to Roger Federer in the semifinals of the 2008 US Open and the Swiss went on to defeat Andy Murray in the final to win his fifth successive title at the New York Major.

