"It’s funny how fast you can go from World No. 1 to number none" - When Jimmy Connors lamented criticism directed at him during injury crisis

Jimmy Connors once opened up about the criticism he faced during an injury crisis in the 1990s. The American had a wrist reconstruction surgery, and throughout his treatment, he was criticized before he spent the "best 11 days of his career" at the 1991 US Open.

Connors won eight Grand Slam singles titles from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s and continued reaching the latter stages of the Majors in his late 30s during the late 1980s. However, in 1990, he seemed to have run his race after he dropped out of the Top 900. Amid the criticism for his declining performances, Connors underwent surgery on his left wrist.

In an interview with Tennis.com, the former World No. 1 revealed that a doctor friend of his told him he was "finished."

"He opened my wrist up and saw what was in there, which was not much. He went about rebuilding and reconstructing my left wrist. I was in a full-arm cast for 10, 11 weeks, and a half cast for another six weeks," Jimmy Connors said.

The American further explained that he started playing tennis again from scratch, that included his kids throwing balls at him the way he used to do for them earlier.

"All along, the criticism and the treatment was a little... It’s funny how fast you can go from No. 1 to number none," he added.

Connors then spoke about his famous run at the 1991 US Open. He rolled back the years and pulled off some exceptional performances to reach the semifinal that year. According to him, they were the best days of his career.

When Jimmy Connors claimed the US Open in 1991 was the best 11 days of his career

Jimmy Connors in the 1980s - Source: Getty

After missing all the Grand Slam events in 1990, Jimmy Connors returned in 1991 and reached the third round of Wimbledon and the French Open. At the US Open later that year, he was in inspired form.

In the same interview with Tennis.com, he said:

"The 1991 US Open was the best 11 days of my career."

Against Patrick McEnroe in the first round, Connors came back from two sets and 3-0 down in the third to win in five sets. He then notched up straight-set wins in the next two rounds.

On his 39th birthday, he got the better of Aaron Krickstein in the fourth round after coming back from a 2-5 deficit in the decider.

"To have been off for a year and have had my wrist reconstructed—nobody realized what I’d gone through to get back," Connors said about his comeback from injury.

The American eventually faced a straight-set defeat to compatriot Jim Courier in the semifinals.

