"It's private and I'd like to keep it that way" - When Novak Djokovic refused to blame his father's hospitalization for shock 2R loss at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest icons in not only tennis but the entire sporting world as well. The Serb admittedly loves winning on the biggest stage of the sport and proving his detractors wrong — which is a quality that has helped him win a record 24 Majors.

Keeping in mind just how competitive Djokovic is, not many fans would've expected him to have such a gracious attitude towards his opponents. Time after time, the Serb has been captured embracing even his victors with joy. He has also seldom chalked off his losses to injury or other factors.

In that context, it came as very little surprise to the tennis world when Novak Djokovic didn't divulge to the media that his father Srdjan had been hospitalized due to respiratory problems ahead of his 2012 Paris Masters campaign, which ended unceremoniously.

The Serb would exit the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in the second round, suffering a surprise defeat to USA's Sam Querrey. Perhaps what was even more shocking was the nature of the loss; the then-World No. 2 had won the first set 6-0, before eventually dropping the match 6-0, 6-7(5), 4-6.

Djokovic, however, refused to attribute the loss to a lack of focus or an injury in his post-match press conference. Around the same time, the Serbian tennis media reported that his father was suffering from respiratory issues, but the Serb chose to keep mum.

"I'd rather not talk about it. Sorry about that, but it's just private and I'd like to keep it that way. Some things happened and a lot of things are on my mind... so, right now I just need a couple of days' rest before London," he said back then (Source: France24).

The then-25-year-old also extended his respect to Querrey, while asserting that he didn't like giving excuses for his losses.

"Sam played very well, served very well. I usually don't like excuses, so I just keep it that way," he added.

Srdjan Djokovic has been a key figure in the 24-time Major champion's career

Novak Djokovic poses with his family at 2020 Adria Tour

Every devout tennis fan knows just how vocal Srdjan Djokovic is in terms of supporting his son. Both he and his wife Dijana have been crucial figures in the World No. 1's journey towards greatness.

Srdjan had humble beginnings himself, as he gave ski lessons and ran a pizza parlor in Belgrade. He subsequently kept his son safe from harm during war time, while also moving heaven and earth to finance his budding tennis career.

According to an account by Djokovic's grandfather Zdenko Zagar, Srdjan was even ready to pull railway wagons to ensure that his son received training from the best coaches.

"I know how much Srdjan supported him, and asked God to let him succeed. He always had a feeling that Novak would be successful, and it was amazing. The problem was always a lack of money, they were forced to borrow big money. I once asked Srdjan, what if it did not work. He would tell me: I would unload the wagons at the station," Zagar told Bosnian daily Kurir in 2020.

Srdjan's devotion towards his son seemed to work greatly, as evidenced by him putting together statistically the most unassailable resume in tennis.

