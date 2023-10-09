"It’s tough playing tennis and being Mother Teresa at the same time" - When Maria Sharapova was undaunted by boos at French Open 2007

Maria Sharapova was booed during her fourth-round win over Patty Schnyder at the 2007 French Open.

The Russian entered the tournament as the second seed and booked her place in the Round of 16 with straight-set wins over Emile Loit, Jill Craybas and Alla Kudryavtseva. Here, she was up against Schnyder, who was seeded 15th.

The Swiss won the opening set 6-3, but Sharapova bounced back and even saved a couple of match points to register a 3-6, 6-4, 9-7 victory. The latter was often booed and jeered by the Paris crowd, but she seemed unfazed by it, both on and off the court.

Sharapova said in her post-match press conference that it was hard to play tennis and please everyone.

"It’s tough playing tennis and being Mother Teresa at the same time and making everyone happy," she said.

Schnyder also spoke about the incident and claimed that Sharapova should be appreciated.

"I was distracted, and it was the public’s choice to do it; I didn’t boo," she said. "I think we should appreciate the champion she is. At the end, she was the big champion. I’m the little one who could not win."

Sharapova eventually went on to reach the semifinals of the 2007 French Open by beating then-ninth seed Anna Chakvetadze 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. She was beaten 6-2, 6-1 by eventual runner-up Ana Ivanovic in the last four.

Maria Sharapova won the French Open twice

Maria Sharapova at the US Open 2023 final

Maria Sharapova won each of the four Grand Slams during her career and is one of the few players to win the Career Grand Slam. She enjoyed the most success at the French Open, winning 56 out of 68 matches, with two titles to her name.

Sharapova made her Roland Garros debut in 2003 and suffered a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Magui Serna. Her first title at the clay-court Major came in 2012, when she beat Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2 in the final to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Sharapova came close to defending her title in 2013, but lost 6-4, 6-4 to Serena Williams in the final. She then won her second French Open crown in 2014, beating Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 inthe title clash.

Sharapova's last appearance at the clay-court Major came in 2018 when she reached the quarterfinals before losing 6-2, 6-1 to Garbine Muguruza.