"It was Serena Williams' idea, she's the boss" - Venus Williams on playing doubles at 2022 US Open

Venus Williams has stated that it was her sister Serena Williams' idea for the pair to take part in the women's doubles at the 2022 US Open.

Two-time champions at the US Open, the Williams sisters received a wild card entry into the doubles a few days ago. The 14-time Slam doubles champions will be teaming up for the first time since 2018 Roland Garros.

Venus made a quick exit in the singles category, going down 6-1, 7-6(5) to Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday. Speaking at her post-match press conference, Venus touched upon the upcoming doubles campaign for the sisters.

"Yeah, it [playing in the doubles] was Serena's idea. She's the boss, so do whatever she tells me to do," she said with a smile.

"I don't think we have played since 2016, but might be getting that wrong. We have had some great wins. It would be nice to add some more," she added.

With Serena announcing her plans to retire from the sport last month, Venus opened up about the sisters' influence on each other and the support they give one another.

"We're a huge influence on each other, and I'm a huge influence on her. For me, I just kind of felt like my role is to make sure I don't influence her in any way, and that this decision needs to be all hers and her family's. The newest part of the family, I guess I would say, because obviously we are family. I think that's the role I play is definitely support with everyone else in my family," she said.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are scheduled to face the Czech team of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the first round.

2022 US Open: Serena Williams through to 2R, Venus Williams ousted in 1R

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams began her singles campaign with a confident 6-3, 6-3 win against Danka Kovinic on Monday. The 40-year-old won her 107th match in New York and 102nd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a second-round clash with World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

Venus Williams, on the other hand, could not progress past her opening round in the singles. The 42-year-old, making an Open Era record 91st Grand Slam main draw appearance, came up short against Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday, losing 6-1, 7-6(5).

"I was still finding my space. This is my first major in over a year, so I was finding my space and my rhythm and finding myself out there and getting closer and closer. Her level was really incredible today. So credit to her," Venus said in her post-match press conference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh