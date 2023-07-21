"It wasn't the way that I wanted"- When Maria Sharapova opened up on losing what turned out to be her final match

Maria Sharapova spent the final hours of her tennis career at the 2020 Australian Open. The Russian, who was ranked 145th in the world at the time, received a wildcard for the hardcourt Major and faced Donna Vekic in the first round. The then-19th-seeded Croat won 6-3, 6-4 to eliminate her from the tournament.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, Sharapova was asked about the struggle she faced in order to be able to compete at the Australian Open. She, however, refused to speak about them and the issues she had with her shoulder, as it wasn't in her character.

The Russian also claimed that despite all her difficulties, she was able to finish the match, albeit not in the way she wanted to.

"I mean, I think I'm not the only one. You know, I can speak about my struggles and the things that I've gone through with my shoulder, but it's not really in my character to. So, you know, I was there. I put myself out there. You know, as tough as it was, you know, I finished the match and, yeah, it wasn't the way that I wanted," Maria Sharapova said.

Sharapova's match against Vekic turned out to be the last of her career, as she announced her retirement from tennis in February 2020.

The Russian ended her career with three successive defeats, having previously lost to Jennifer Brady at the Brisbane International and to Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open.

Maria Sharapova won 36 singles titles throughout her career

Maria Sharapova had a brilliant tennis career that saw her cement her status as one of the finest female players of all time.

The Russian won 36 singles titles, which included five Grand Slams. She won each of the four Majors, claiming the French Open twice while winning the Australian Open in 2008, Wimbledon in 2004, and the US Open in 2006.

Sharapova also won 14 WTA 1000 titles and the WTA Finals in 2004. She also attained the World No. 1 ranking and held the position for a total of 21 weeks. The Russian has an Olympic silver to her name as well, clinching it in London in 2012.

Sharapova had a rather modest career in doubles, winning only three titles, all of which came during her teenage years in 2003 and 2004. Her career-best ranking in the discipline was 41st.

